Lincoln County had proclaimed Saturday, April 30, as National Therapy Animal Day during a board of commissioners meeting Wednesday, April 27.
Commissioner Kaety Jacobson read the proclamation during the meeting. There are thousands of Pet Partner therapy animal teams serving in communities across the United States. Pet Partners has designated April 30 as National Therapy Animal Day.
Pet Partners interacts with a wide variety of people in the community, including veterans, seniors, patients and children. The teams make millions of visits per year in settings such as hospitals, nursing homes, schools and more.
“We are up to 10 or 12,” Barbara LeBoss, from Pet Partners of the Oregon Coast, said. “We do go through quite a process of evaluating the dogs.”
It is not just a dog training but a human training as well, LeBoss added.
With the amount of stress and anxiety through the COVID-19 pandemic, Pet Partners is looking forward to being opening in more places, such as the hospital. The animals are very connected with children.
“That human-dog bond does so much,” LeBoss said.
The commissioners had the opportunity to pet and take a picture with Magic, a therapy dog LeBoss has been working with since 2012. Magic was a rescue found on a street in Salem.
