The National Association of Prosecutor Coordinators (NAPC) has selected Lynn Howard, chief deputy district attorney for the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office as the recipient of its 2022 National Traffic Safety Prosecutor of the Year Award. NAPC, in cooperation with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), presents this annual award to an outstanding prosecutor who has worked tirelessly to prosecute impaired driving and vehicular homicide cases.
Howard began her career as a civil attorney in California in 1991. She later decided to use her undergraduate science degree to enter the field of forensic sciences. Howard served as a forensic scientist in California for a time and joined the Oregon State Police Crime Lab in 2005. In 2016, she brought her passion for science and the law to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office where she currently serves as the Chief Deputy District Attorney. In that capacity she not only handles a large case load, she assigns all the custody cases, meets with the prosecutors in the office once a week to go over their case load, and mentors and advises prosecutors on their cases.
“I became acquainted with Lynn Howard in my capacity as Oregon’s Traffic Safety Resource Prosecutor while she was at the crime lab,” said Deena Ryerson, Sr. Assistant Attorney General with the Oregon Department of Justice, who nominated Howard for the award. “In addition to her knowledge of toxicology she has always had a unique ability to recognize legal issues and how to present material to a jury.”
In addition to her prosecution duties, Howard regularly educates prosecutors and local law enforcement on the law and provides guidance on how to properly investigate DUII cases. In 2021, she trained all law enforcement agencies in Lincoln County about Measure 110 and the potential impact it has on DUII cases. She was recognized as the 2018 DUII Prosecutor of the Year by the Oregon Multi-Disciplinary Training Task Force and currently serves as a member of the Governor’s Advisory Committee on DUII since being appointed by Governor Kate Brown in 2019.
“Lynn mentors [Deputy District Attorneys] and teaches them how to effectively prosecute DUIIs as well as crash cases,” said Lincoln County District Attorney Lanee Danforth. “The DDAs Lynn works with quickly become passionate about the work and it’s been fun to watch the positive impact she has on them.”
Howard makes a difference not only in her office, but throughout her community as well. From the complex serious vehicular cases she prepares to her participation in awareness events such as Walk Like MADD, Howard shows her compassion for victims and their families. Her passion for justice coupled with her knowledge and experience when it comes to DUII law is unmatched, and NAPC is proud to recognize Ms. Lynn Howard as the 2022 National Traffic Safety Prosecutor of the Year.
