The Blomberg American Health Initiative and the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health announces its 2022 MPH and DrPH Bloomberg Fellows –50 MPH fellows and 10 DrPH fellows from 24 states and D.C. will receive world-class public health training to tackle critical health issues across the country.
Lincoln County Public Health is delighted to have Isabelle Cisco join this unique program and diverse network of change agents. Isabelle is a harm reduction health promotion specialist at Lincoln County Public Health. She is one of only two people selected from Oregon and will be joining the Masters of Public Health Fellows program with a focus on addiction and overdose.
"I am thrilled for the opportunity to join the 2022 Bloomberg Fellowship Class at Johns Hopkins,” said Cisco. “Earning this Fellowship means that I will get to grow and expand my knowledge around substance use and overdose in our community while continuing to work side by side with my colleagues here at Lincoln County. I am excited for what lies ahead, and I look forward to returning to the central coast following graduation at Hopkins."
You can read the full announcement from the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health on their website www.americanhealth.jhu.edu/news/introducing-2022-bloomberg-fellows.
