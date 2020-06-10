Lincoln County Public Health announced 6 new cases of COVID-19 today.
This brings the current count to 163 confirmed positive cases. Due to state website updating procedures, the OHA website may not match our local case reporting and could show fewer cases.
Today’s new cases include:
• Person between the ages of 10 and 19, is not hospitalized, known contact with a positive case and is connected to an outbreak.
• Person in their 40s, is not hospitalized, known contact with a positive case and is connected to an outbreak.
• Person in their 40s, is not hospitalized, known contact with a positive case and is connected to an outbreak.
• Person in their 20s, is not hospitalized, known contact with a positive case and is connected to an outbreak.
• Person in their 50s, is not hospitalized, known contact with a positive case and is connected to an outbreak.
• Person in their 40s, is not hospitalized, no known contact so this is considered community spread.
Lincoln County Public Health is currently monitoring 6 potential workplace outbreaks. Public Health is following Oregon Health Authority rules and guidelines, as well as HIPAA laws, so Public Health cannot name the outbreaks at this time. If 5 workers at a business with more than 30 employees have confirmed positive tests, Oregon Health Authority will release the name of the business. Otherwise, the business will not be named.
“It is important to understand that this virus is in the community. It is vitally important to stay home as much as possible, physically distance, wear a face covering to protect others when unable to physically distance, and wash hands and sanitize surfaces frequently,“ Public Health officials said. “There are three situations where you must quarantine for 14 days. We ask that workplaces support employees who are required to quarantine and not ask them to go to work in these situations. Supports are in place for people who must isolate, and we will be reaching out to all known close contacts and confirmed cases. If you have questions about this, please contact our call center at 541-265-0621 or email LincolnCoCallCenter@co.lincoln.or.us.”
The three situations where people need to self-isolate and quarantine are:
1. Confirmed COVID-19 test – quarantine for 14 days from date of test
2. Close contact of positive case (within 6 feet for over 15 minutes) – quarantine from date aware of being a close contact – even if a subsequent test comes back negative.
3. Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19. These symptoms include cough, chills, fever, sore throat, muscle pain, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, new loss of sense of taste or smell.
Lincoln County staff and partners are making calls now. Some of these calls may look like they come from an unknown number. If you don’t answer, they will leave a message. Please call them back as soon as you can.
Local public and tribal health authorities will never ask for your social security number, credit card number, bank account or billing information, or immigration status. (Note: Information will not be shared with immigration authority or law enforcement. Getting tested or getting treatment for COVID-19 will not affect your ability to get permanent residency in the U.S.)
Additional details on how to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus:
• If you have had close contact with a confirmed case:
o Close contact is defined as being within 6 feet of a confirmed case for 15 minutes or longer. Start a 14-day quarantine immediately. This means staying at home or in your hotel/other living arrangements. This includes staying home from work and not going out to shop for supplies.
o Someone from public health will reach out to you in the coming days. If you do not hear from someone in a few days, contact the call center at 541-265-0621 or email LincolnCoCallCenter@co.lincoln.or.us Monday – Friday, 8am – 4:30pm. Monitor your symptoms. Contact your doctor if you develop symptoms. If you need a physician, contact Samaritan or the Lincoln Community Health Center:
▪ Samaritan Health Services
• Current Patients: 855-543-2780.
• New Patients: 541-768-7080
▪ Lincoln Community Health Center
• New or current patients: 541-265-4947
• If you aren’t sure if you have had close contact with a confirmed case:
o Close contact is defined as being within 6 feet of a confirmed case for 15 minutes or longer. If this did not happen, then you do not need to quarantine, but you may want to limit your trips outside the home. Monitor your symptoms.
o Contact your doctor if you develop symptoms. If you need a physician, contact Samaritan or the Lincoln Community Health Center:
▪ Samaritan Health Services
• Current Patients: 855-543-2780.
• New Patients: 541-768-7080
▪ Lincoln Community Health Center
• New or current patients: 541-265-4947
• If you develop COVID-19 symptoms
o Start a 14 day quarantine immediately. This means staying at home or in your hotel/other living arrangements. This includes staying home from work and not going out to shop for supplies.
o Contact your doctor and let them know that you have COVID-19 symptoms. If you need a physician, contact Samaritan or the Lincoln Community Health Center:
▪ Samaritan Health Services
• Current Patients: 855-543-2780.
• New Patients: 541-768-7080
▪ Lincoln Community Health Center
• New or current patients: 541-265-4947
• If you receive a negative COVID-19 test result after being asked to quarantine:
o Continue to quarantine until your 14 days have passed. This includes staying home from work and the store.
o Continue to monitor your symptoms and contact your doctor if you develop any. If you need a physician, contact Samaritan or the Lincoln Community Health Center:
▪ Samaritan Health Services
• Current Patients: 855-543-2780.
• New Patients: 541-768-7080
▪ Lincoln Community Health Center
• New or current patients: 541-265-4947
Anyone in Lincoln County that is confirmed to have COVID-19 or that has had close contact with a confirmed case will be receiving a letter from Public Health as proof to their employer excusing their absence from work. If you have COVID-19, have been exposed, or develop symptoms you need to quarantine immediately. It may take a few days for our staff to contact you due to the volume of this outbreak, so this means you will likely not have a letter until after you begin quarantine. It is of utmost importance that Lincoln County employers and occupants quarantine at the first sign of symptoms or suspected exposure.
