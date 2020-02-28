Lincoln County Public Health, in close coordination with the Oregon Health Authority Public Health Division, Lincoln County Emergency Management, Lincoln County Board of Commissioner’s office and a wide range of local health and medical organizations, has been closely monitoring the emergence of COVID-19 (also known as 2019-n-CoV novel coronavirus) since December 2019.
As of February 27, 2020, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reports there are no COVID-19 cases in Oregon. If an Oregon case is identified, Lincoln County Public Health will provide additional information and guidance. At this time, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) has advised that your best protection is following standard cold and flu prevention measures as described below.
The information line 211 has been activated for general coronavirus questions. You can dial “211” on your telephone or go to the website 211.org. To assist in sharing current information, we have also launched a new County website linking local information to State and Federal resources. We will also share updates on our Public Health Facebook and Twitter pages.
Lincoln County Public Health's local partners include Samaritan Health Services, Lincoln Community Health Center, Fire and Response services, ambulance services, Lincoln County Emergency Management at the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, area municipal governments, and local medical clinics.
Lincoln County Public Health and the CDC recommend everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your mouth with your upper arm or tissue when coughing or sneezing.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
CDC does not recommend face masks for the general public.
For more information on COVID-19 (also known as 2019 novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV), please see the resources below:
• Lincoln County COVID-19 update page https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/hhs/page/2019-novel-coronavirus
• OHA Emerging Respiratory Disease page: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus
• CDC 2019-nCoV page: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
• CDC travel notice: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices/alert/novel-coronavirus-china
• World Health Organization (WHO) page: https://www.who.int/westernpacific/emergencies/novel-coronavirus
• Lincoln County Public Health Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LincolnPublicHealth/
• Lincoln County Public Health Twitter: https://twitter.com/LCPH_OR
Update on COVID-19 at the state level
Governor Kate Brown today convened a Coronavirus Response Team tasked with coordinating state and local agencies and health authorities in preparation for response to the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
The team will build on the work of the Oregon Health Authority’s (OHA) coronavirus incident management team to prepare Oregon to respond to any potential outbreaks of the disease.
“Let me be clear, as of today there are zero confirmed cases of coronavirus in Oregon, and the risk to Oregonians of contracting the coronavirus remains low," said Gov. Brown. “However, in an escalating global health crisis, we must make sure we are as ready and informed as we can be.
"The purpose of the Coronavirus Response Team is to ensure we are taking every precaution necessary, in coordination with local health authorities, hospitals, community health partners, and school districts, to make sure that Oregon is fully prepared to respond to any outbreaks of the coronavirus and that Oregonians know how they can keep their families safe.”
The Coronavirus Response Team will meet regularly to coordinate coronavirus response and preparation, to update the Governor as the international situation develops, and make recommendations to the Governor to safeguard public health.
Since the first reported cases of COVID-19 overseas, state agencies have taken a number of actions to prepare in Oregon:
State agencies are reviewing readiness plans to ensure state government is able to maintain a continuity of operations and services in the event that coronavirus impacts agency operations.
State, county, and tribal health officials are monitoring people who may have come into contact with the disease or traveled to mainland China for symptoms like coughing or fever during the two weeks after they return, providing health education, and are prepared to link people with appropriate health care if symptoms develop.
Starting this week, OHA is providing weekly public updates about how many people are being monitored in Oregon, as well as sharing updates about how Oregon families can help prevent the spread of coronavirus on OHA’s COVID-19 website.
Oregon hospitals and health providers have scaled up their preparedness efforts, and OHA is conducting ongoing outreach to health facilities to support training and preparedness, as well as monitoring health care availability and needs.
“Oregon has proven its resiliency in preparing for and responding to Ebola, H1N1 influenza, Zika, and other global public health threats,” said OHA Director Pat Allen. “Each time, Oregon’s public health and health care systems and their partners have found ways to strengthen our collective response. If the coronavirus comes to Oregon, we will be ready.”
Public awareness is key to preventing the spread of coronavirus. Just as with flu season, containing coronavirus starts with everyone –– at home, in the workplace, and at school –– practicing good hygiene through regular handwashing, proper covering of coughs and sneezes, routine cleaning of workspaces, kitchens, and bathrooms, and staying home when sick or symptomatic.
As with earthquakes and other natural disasters, it’s important for all Oregonian families to be 2 Weeks Ready, with an ample supply of food, water, prescription medications, pet food, sanitation supplies, and anything else they would need to shelter in place for an extended period of time if it becomes necessary.
