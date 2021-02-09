This week, Lincoln County Public Health announced they anticipate receiving 900 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to finish vaccinating Phase 1A and educator groups. Public Health also will be able to begin vaccinating seniors again, starting with age 80 and over.
The announcement comes just a week after the county was told they would not be getting any doses of the vaccine, which prompted county leaders to question state health officials.
In coming weeks, Public Health said they know there will be more seniors who want to get vaccinated than there will be vaccines available to them. While they can’t give every older adult an appointment as soon as they want one,
Public Health has different ways to get linked to vaccine information and events such as visiting the COVID-19 website: http://www.co.lincoln.or.us/covid or calling the Lincoln County Call Center: 541-265-0621 or email LincolnCoCallCenter@co.lincoln.or.us.
A Multi-agency Coordinating group for the COVID-19 vaccine distribution is actively working on additional ways to distribute the vaccine. Public Health anticipates having help from several agencies to deliver vaccine to those who are medically homebound and are planning additional vaccination clinics throughout the county.
Those who signed up on a prior waitlist will be contacted first. Those who are eligible and want a vaccine, but are not on a waitlist already, are encouraged to provide their information at our waitlist registration portal, located at https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/hhs/page/lincoln-county-covid-19-vaccination-schedule.
It is important to also get your second dose of the vaccine. According to their companies, the Pfizer1 vaccine is about 52% effective 12 days after the first dose and the Moderna2 vaccine is approximately 80% effective. However, 14 days after the second dose they become 94-95% effective.
Public Health also recommends people get the second dose at the same place where they received the first dose. The Oregon Health Authority only gives counties enough second doses for the people who received their first doses here. If you get your first vaccination out of the county, you should receive your second dose out of the county as well.
County Risk Levels
Governor Kate Brown today announced that 12 counties improved in risk level, with 10 improving from Extreme Risk for the first time since November, effective February 12.
However, Lincoln County remains in the high risk category, seeing no change from the start of the year.
County risk levels under the state's public health framework aim to reduce transmission and protect Oregonians from COVID-19. The framework uses four different risk levels for counties based on COVID-19 spread—Extreme Risk, High Risk, Moderate Risk, and Lower Risk—and assigns health and safety measures for each level.
Effective February 12 through February 25, there will be 14 counties in the Extreme Risk level, 11 at High Risk, two at Moderate Risk, and nine at Lower Risk. A complete list of counties and their associated risk levels is available here.
“Thanks to Oregonians who have stepped up and made smart choices, we have made incredible progress in stopping the spread of COVID-19 and saving lives in Oregon," said Governor Brown. "This week we will see 10 counties move out of Extreme Risk, including the Portland tri-county area, for the first time since November. This is welcome news, as we'll start to see more businesses open up and Oregonians being able to get out a bit more.
"It’s also incredibly important that we continue to remain vigilant and protect our neighbors and loved ones as we face virulent new strains of COVID-19. This means continuing to wear masks, keep our physical distance, and avoid indoor gatherings. If we want to keep businesses open, reopen schools for in-person instruction, and stay safe, we must keep up our guard. Until vaccines are more widely available, case counts could go back up if we don't keep following safety measures."
The Oregon Health Authority will examine and publish county data weekly. County risk levels will be reassigned every two weeks. The first week's data will provide a "warning week" to prepare counties for potential risk level changes. The next assignment of risk levels will be announced February 23 and take effect February 26.
Updates to Warning Week data and county risk levels will be posted to coronavirus.oregon.gov.
