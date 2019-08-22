TsunamiReady_Community.png

Several communities and organizations in Lincoln County recently received the NOAA TsunamiReady and StormReady recertification.

NOAA’s National Weather Service programs are voluntary community preparedness programs to promote tsunami and weather readiness in a community with the primary goal of improving public safety. It uses a grassroots approach to help communities develop plans to handle local severe weather, wave impacts, flooding threats, and help communities inform citizens of threats associated with each hazard.

The following communities were recertified as TsunamiReady and StormReady in June of 2019:

City of Depoe Bay

City of Newport

City of Waldport

City of Yachats

City of Toledo

**City of Lincoln City received their recertification in March of 2017

The following organizations were recertified as TsunamiReady Supporters in June of 2019:

Lincoln County School District

Oregon State University Hatfield Marine Science Center

North Lincoln Fire and Rescue District

Depoe Bay Fire Protection District

Seal Rock Fire Protection District

Central Oregon Coast Fire District (Waldport)

Yachats Rural Fire Protection District

The following organizations received new designation as TsunamiReady Supporter in June 2019:

Oregon Coast Community College

