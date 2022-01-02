Lincoln County recognized some of its employees that were recently honored by the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association (OSSA) during a board meeting Wednesday, Dec. 29. Sheriff Curtis Landers was named Sheriff of the Year and Jenny Demaris was named Emergency Manager of the Year at the OSSA Winter Conference earlier in December in Bend.
Chair Doug Hunt said the recipient of the Sheriff of the Year award is selected by the OSSA Awards Committee, based on participation and contributions toward OSSA objectives and efforts in the current year.
“The award signifies exemplary service,” Hunt said. “This award is not issued every year if the nominating committee does not believe it is clearly justified.”
Landers was selected Sheriff of the Year for elevating the experience for attendees at OSSA events. Landers also received the OSSA President’s Special Recognition Award and was nominated to the vice president seat for OSSA.
“I’m very honored,” Landers said.
Commissioner Claire Hall pointed out that Landers has a commitment to continuous improvement of all phases of the sheriff’s office operations, as well as a willingness and eagerness to innovate.
Demaris was selected Emergency Manager of the Year at the OSSA winter conference for her responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Echo Mountain Fire, PPE management, communications and more. This was the first year OSSA presented this award. Nominated by her peers from across the state, Demaris was recognized for her dedication to the profession and to the success of fellow emergency managers.
“Well done, great work, and great representation for Lincoln County,” Hunt said.
Commissioner Kaety Jacobson said 2020 and 2021 were years that emergency managers train and plan for. Commissioner Claire Hall said Demaris has been an important part of the COVID-19 response team.
“It’s been a challenging year, but Ms. Demaris proved to be an effective leader during these challenging times,” Hunt said.
