An 86-year-old woman is Lincoln County’s third reported local COVID-19 related death. She died July 1 at Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital and had underlying medical conditions.
“As we see positive cases increase in our community and across the country, it will be more challenging than ever to protect our vulnerable people. This death is incredibly sad and we will probably see more especially in our elder population. For this reason alone, please keep 6 feet from others, wear a mask in public and wash your hands frequently,” said Health Department Director, Rebecca Austen.
Public Health also announced 3 new cases of COVID-19 today. This brings the current count to 327 cases.
Lincoln County has many resources that can help residents or visitors of any background and preferred language. If you experience a medical emergency call 911 immediately. For less urgent care, contact the Lincoln Community Health Center or Samaritan Health. Contact information listed below.
