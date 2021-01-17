On January 15, at approximately 5:52 p.m., Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a stabbing that occurred on E Little Albany Loop in Tidewater, Oregon, East of Waldport.
The reporting party told dispatch the victim was able to get away from the suspect and seek help from a neighbor. Dispatch received multiple calls during the response including one reporting the suspect’s location.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and detained Branden Michael Gross, 29, of Tidewater. After Gross was detained and the scene was secured, medics with Pacific West Ambulance and Central Oregon Coast Fire/Rescue assessed the adult female victim. The victim sustained multiple stab wounds in the midsection which were determined to be non-life-threatening. She was transported to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital in Newport.
Investigation determined the victim arrived home in the evening and found Gross upstairs, inside her home. The victim was able to wrestle Gross out of the residence through the back door while screaming for help. Gross turned back toward the residence and entered again through the back door. Another physical struggle ensued, and Gross stabbed the victim with a knife two times in the area of her abdomen.
Neighbors were alerted to the victim’s screaming and responded to the location to find Gross and the victim in a physical struggle at the back door. Neighbors intervened and got between the victim and Gross. During this time, the victim was able to escape and go to a neighbor’s residence and Gross was able to escape the victim’s residence through the front door.
Gross was located at a nearby residence and arrested for the crimes of Burglary in the first degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Assault in the second degree with a total bail set at $300,000. He was transported and lodged at the Lincoln County Jail.
Investigation revealed the suspect was unknown to the victim. It was reported that Gross suffers from mental health issues.
