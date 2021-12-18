The Menstrual Dignity Act (HB 3294) created the requirement for school districts to provide free menstrual products for all menstruating students in public schools in Oregon, including elementary, middle and high school students. The program helps students participate actively in classes and school activities by alleviating some of the economic strain and experiences of shame that are often barriers for menstruating students accessing their education.
Menstrual equity initiatives, such as the Menstrual Dignity Act, align with the Oregon Department of Education’s student health and educational justice efforts. Research shows that one in four teens have missed class due to a lack of access to menstrual products. Similarly, one in five students has struggled to afford menstrual products.
The lack of access disproportionately impacts students of color, students experiencing disabilities, and students experiencing poverty. In addition, this law affirms the right to menstrual dignity for transgender, intersex, nonbinary, and two-spirit students. It does this by addressing the challenges some students have managing menstruation while minimizing negative attention that could put them at risk of harm navigating experiences of gender dysphoria during menstruation. Research also connects gender-affirming bathroom access to supporting student safety at school.
Lincoln County School District has always provided free menstrual products in its health rooms and School-Based Health Centers. However, the district has recently purchased 60 dispensing units which will be installed in school bathrooms over the next several weeks to provide immediate free access to these products for all students.
Dr. Karen Gray, superintendent of Lincoln County School District, is keenly aware of how important free and equal access to menstrual products can help our youth in Lincoln County.
“It just makes sense,” Gray said. “Having a safety net of knowing you have a way to keep going to class due to having these products readily available not only helps to preserve dignity, but also alleviates some of the financial burdens many of our students and families face each day. We want to remove any and all barriers for students to attend school as much as possible.”
Requirements per OAR 581-021-0603
● (1) All education providers shall install in every student bathroom (a) at least one dispenser that:
● (A) Does not require inserting coins or money;
● (B) Is marked as free in at least two languages;
● (C) Is ADA compliant;
● (2) [...] For the 2021-22 school year, all education providers shall stock and maintain menstrual product dispensers in at least two student bathrooms in each public school building.
Additional information is available from the Oregon Department of Education in the toolkit prepared on the subject, which is linked here.
