North Lincoln Fire & Rescue will be hosting a countywide volunteer recruit academy and is on the hunt for good volunteers to fill the fall Fire Academy starting in September.
North Lincoln Fire & Rescue is fortunate we have approximately 30 volunteer firefighters and a strong volunteer Support Team of 16 people, but we are experiencing a national trend that has been growing since the early 1980’s! In the last two decades, we’ve lost nearly two-thirds of our volunteers, and the call volume has nearly tripled in that same amount of time.
Blame it on the changes in society: two-income households, year-round youth sports, chain stores that won't release workers at midday to jump on a fire truck. Also, a lot of people don't even know the district is mostly volunteer, only the very biggest cities have all paid fire departments. (Smaller communities) really rely on volunteers to be there. They are such an important part of our nation’s fire service.
Volunteerism Can Pay-Off
It appears younger generations are not as interested in volunteer fire service; stating time constraints and money concerns, for the reason. The reality is, it is the fastest way to get a free education to be a paid member in the Fire Service; departments look at years of experience before considering an individual for hire.
Volunteer firefighters make up the overwhelming majority of firefighters in Lincoln County, but their ranks are steadily declining; in part because perhaps many individuals do not know the benefits of being a volunteer firefighter, or that it is the pathway to a fulltime career.
Plus, there are many other benefits:
- Paid stipend shifts for on-call volunteers in stations
- Free Training, as well as, Statewide and National certification
- Opportunities for special team training such as Water Rescue Team training, Confined Space training and EMS advancement and training
- Free ambulance coverage for yourself and family
- Free membership at our Community Center
- LOSAP (Length of Service Award Program) that puts $1,000’s aside each year of service.
- Five percent civil service bonus if want to be a paid firefighter
“Currently we have only five new members signed up for North Lincoln Fire and Rescue;” Division Chief, Jamie Mason stated. “In past classes we’ve had as many as 25-30 qualified individuals putting in applications.”
It not too late, get your application in, start receiving benefits, train to be a firefighter and most importantly have the opportunity to serve your community.
Call 541-996-2233 to learn more and find out where you can pick-up an application.
