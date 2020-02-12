The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) has enrolled in Oregon’s Car Care Program.
This program is a partnership between the Oregon State Police, Oregon State Sheriff’s Association and Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police, to assist individuals and families with improving the safety of their cars.
Many people defer small repairs and maintenance on their vehicles in favor of other critical household expenses. Oregon’s Car Care Program is a voucher system that provides discounts at local auto parts stores so drivers can purchase, repair or replace defective equipment.
"We hope this will allow people to fix safety issues with their vehicles and make Lincoln County roads safer for all motorists," LCSO officials stated.
Deputies observing equipment violations on vehicles they have stopped will be offering the vouchers. Vouchers issued in Lincoln County may be used at any of the growing list of participating retailers state-wide.
Those retailers include: Advance Auto Parts, Battery Systems, Baxter Auto Parts, Carquest Auto Parts, Clackamas Auto Parts, Milex Complete Auto Care, Mt. Angel Auto Body, Napa Auto Parts, and White's Collision.
