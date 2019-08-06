The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office will be joining other police agencies throughout Oregon to enforce traffic occupant protection and other traffic related laws during the safety belt enforcement blitz scheduled August 19 through September 1.
The enforcement blitz is funded through the Oregon Department of Transportation and runs in conjunction with Child Passenger Safety Week. Overtime patrols are scheduled through the blitz period with enforcement focused on Child Safety Seats use, Texting and Driving and Speeding.
