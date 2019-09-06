On Sept. 2, 2019, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office was made aware of a missing person in the Otis area.
The complainant reported 37-year-old Cameron Ray Shelden, was last seen on foot in the Widow Creek area the previous morning.
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue was activated and began searching for Shelden. Search and Rescue performed a number of search operations over multiple days; utilizing ground search volunteers, specially trained K-9s and unmanned aerial systems.
Search efforts for Shelden have been unsuccessful. New leads are being investigated as they are received.
A missing person flier states that Shelden is from Walla Walla, Wash., lives in Seattle, Wash. and is visiting and hiking in the Lincoln City area. He is described as having blues eyes, blonde hair, standing 6'4'' and weighing 215 lbs.
Anyone with information pertaining to Shelden's whereabouts are encouraged to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at (541) 265-0669.
