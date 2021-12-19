Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Manager Jenny Demaris was recognized as the Emergency Manager of the Year during the annual Oregon State Sheriff’s Association (OSSA) Winter Conference held in Bend last week. The OSSA award was presented to Demaris at the annual awards ceremony Wednesday evening, Dec. 8.
This was the first year OSSA presented this award which comes after a new Emergency Manager’s Advisory Council to the Sheriffs was developed through OSSA earlier this year. Nominated by her peers from across the state, Demaris was recognized for her “dedication to the profession and to the success of fellow emergency mangers. Jenny is always willing to go above and beyond to share work, plans, and other documents to help her colleagues’ success.”
Demaris was also recognized for her “active involvement in the COVID and Echo Mountain Fire Complex responses, PPE management, communications, planning, exercises, and training. Additionally, EM Demaris was appointed Chair on the first committee to represent locals in the development of the OR-ALERT mass notification system. Jenny is relentless in her willingness to help and embodies the definition of a public servant, emergency manager, and public safety professional.”
“I am very proud of Jenny for receiving this recognition from the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association,” stated Sheriff Curtis Landers. “This, being the first year OSSA has presented this award, makes it even more special.”
“These past two years were quite possibly the most difficult years our Emergency Management Division has faced in several decades, if not ever,” Sheriff Landers stated. “Jenny has worked through multiple emergency responses on behalf of the county and has traveled to other jurisdictions to assist during their emergencies as well. She is well deserving of this award for her efforts.”
