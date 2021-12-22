Lincoln County Board of Commissioners discussed at a board meeting Wednesday, Dec. 15, applications for the Lincoln County Community and Economic Development Grant Award.
Paul Schuytema, executive director of Economic Development Alliance of Lincoln County, said there were 12 applications submitted through the online portal. Schuytema verified the nonprofit or municipal status of all the applicants.
There were three of the large grant applications, one in housing and two in broadband, Schuytema added, as well as the smaller grant applications. The smaller grants had an up to $15,000 maximum, for a total of $70,000 in funds for the small grants, while the single larger grant had $60,000 available.
“Our board reviewed those grants as they scored all the other grants but then we also had subject matter experts for the different areas,” Schuytema said of the large grant applications.
The highest scoring large grant was Pioneer Telephone Cooperative for their broadband Waldport Fiber Project, which brings fiber broadband to over 200 businesses and homes in Waldport. The board decided to defer the recommended funding amounts for the large grants to the commissioners.
“I really appreciated the external views on those larger projects,” Commissioner Kaety Jacobson said. “I know we have a diverse Economic Development Alliance board but not necessarily in those three areas. I think having those external reviews was really, really helpful.”
Schuytema said the web-based applications were better this year and the quality of the applicants was great.
“Pulling off a single large $60,000 project was a big change to the program we made this year,” Jacobson said. “I would be inclined to continue what we did this year.”
Jacobson said she would like to see where the larger project the commissioners select goes.
“I think it’s encouraging to know the quality of the applications seem to be of a high level,” Chair Doug Hunt said. “The fact there’s geographic distribution of funds I think is a positive.”
The small grant applications recommended to the commissioners include the City of Waldport, Ecumenical Ministries of Oregon, Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce, Lincoln City Parks & Recreation, Oregon Coast Aquarium, Oregon Coast Council for the Arts, and View the Future. The large projects include Northwest Coastal Housing, Oregon Coast Community College, and Pioneer Telephone Cooperative.
The commissioners will make a decision on the recommended grants at the next board meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.