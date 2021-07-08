Lincoln County to see $40M from legislature

The 2021 Oregon Legislature ended the regular session on June 25, and Lincoln County is expected to see $40 million in critical funding.
The final bills of the session allocated funds from lottery bonds and Oregon’s $2.6 billion share of the latest round of stimulus money from Washington D.C.
Rep. David Gomberg provided the following information about funding projects in North Lincoln County.
D River Welcome Center, Lincoln City: $2.547 million
Gomberg said the D River Park is the most popular beach wayside in the state.
“It is also the first place that the 20 million people who drive through Lincoln City annually get a look at the ocean,” he said. “Over one million visitors pull in each year to watch the surf or enjoy the beach.”
Lincoln City is finalizing the transfer of the wayside from the state to the city. The plan is to transform the park with a state-of-the-art welcome center, upgraded restrooms, landscaping and improved beach access.
“With the planned upgrades, D-River Wayside will become the most valuable tourism asset in Lincoln City, Gomberg said.
Lincoln City Cultural Center: $1.8 million
The nonprofit Lincoln City Cultural Center has spent 13 years and $1.5 million to turn the historic Delake School (circa 1929) into a well-equipped center for arts, culture and community programs, hosting 350 events with an attendance of 45,000 in 2019.
“From the outside, however, the center still looks like an abandoned school surrounded by broken sidewalks, old fences, poor lighting and potholes,” Gomberg said. “The Lincoln City Cultural Pl transform these grounds with accessible pathways, gathering places, well-designed and expanded parking, public art and vendor amenities, and an artistic attraction to the 8.8 million cars that pass by on Highway 101 each year.”
$1.5M was appropriated in the 2019-21 state budget but the appropriation was rescinded when Lottery Bond sales were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Restoration of Pilings and Docks, City of Depoe Bay: $2.9 million.
The docks at the World’s Smallest Harbor are failing and the city has no tax base to replace them, according to Gomberg.
“Without support, the facilities may close, costing jobs in the fishing and tourism fleets and a serious setback for coastal prestige,” he said. “This project includes replacement of piles and floats in the harbor, including materials, mobilization, equipment, labor, permitting assistance and required insurance.”
Septic, Stormwater and Reservoir Replacement
Panther Creek Water District, Otis: $16.8 million. This project will replace and repair sewer, water, and stormwater systems destroyed or compromised during the Labor Day wildfires in Otis.
The district lost approximately 100 of its 300 residential users during the Echo Mountain Fire and the district’s 50,000 gallon redwood reservoir was also damaged during the fire. The proposed project is to construct two storage tanks with a combined volume of 500,000 gallons to replace the redwood tank. The storage tanks will be located to provide pressures and fire-fighting capabilities throughout the District and will be constructed to appropriate seismic standards.
Other projects in the 10th House District included:
• Toledo: Sanitary Sewer Extension, Port of Toledo: $2.425 million.
• Toledo: Greater Toledo Pool Recreation District: $3 million.
• Waldport: Water Tank Replacement: $2.2 million.
• Eddyville: East Lincoln County Firehall: $4 million.
• Siletz: Tribal Arts & Heritage Center: $750 thousand.
• Newport: Big Creek Dams Remediation: $14 million.
• Newport: Oregon Coast Aquarium: $5.1 million.
• Sheridan: Career Technical Education Center: $1.9 million.
• Tillamook: Water Transmission Line Replacement: $12 million.
Gombeerg said the most significant legislation approved by the 2021 Oregon Legislature this session had to do with wildfires.
“Outside of the budget, my primary focus was wildfires,” he said. “I worked on ways to prevent them, making sure we have resources to fight them, and tools to help people who suffered through them recover.”
Gomberg said the the coast and coast range are suffering aging of critical water and sewer systems, public buildings, and ports.
In partnership with with Sen. Dick Anderson on initial funding for Waldport, Depoe Bay and the Cultural Center in Lincoln City, Gomberg also negotiated with the Capital Construction committee to add more dollars and complete the funding. He credited Sen. Betsy Johnson as a key partner supporting coastal projects and Rep. Suzanne Weber for assisting funding efforts for the Tillamook water line, which spans both their districts.
