Lincoln County will vote in June whether to ban fireworks during weather-related conditions. Lincoln County discussed a fireworks ordinance during a meeting Wednesday, May 25. The purpose of the ordinance is to establish a procedure for prohibiting the sale and/or use of consumer fireworks to ensure the safety of the public from the danger of fire hazards.
Lincoln City has recently passed an ordinance banning fireworks.
“Earlier this year, the City of Newport adopted a similar ordinance,” Kristin Yuille, assistant county counsel, said.
The ordinance states the sale and use of consumer fireworks may be prohibited in the unincorporated areas of Lincoln County for a specific duration based on certain weather-related conditions.
“This isn’t implementing bans on sale or use of fireworks in unincorporated Lincoln County,” Commissioner Chair Claire Hall said. “It’s giving us permission to do that on a yearly basis if we think conditions justify.”
Yuille said it would be based on weather-related conditions. If needed, this is something the county could implement by resolution.
“I’m glad to see we are pursuing this,” Commissioner Kaety Jacobson said. “I know last year we had drought conditions.”
Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers said even if the office was fully staffed on July 4, it is very difficult to be proactive in that enforcement. It would be hard to address each of the calls.
“That doesn’t mean that we can’t take action if we’re in a circumstance where someone is being careless and reckless,” Landers said.
The sheriff’s office will help with awareness.
“Assuming we pass the ordinance, there’s limited ability to enforce it,” Commissioner Doug Hunt said. “The public needs to be aware of that. We hope they’ll be messaging and greater awareness of the risks.”
Hall acknowledged the ability to enforce the ordinance would be minimal and hopes it will have some effect on people if they know it is illegal.
“Even though we would still need to put this in place, I hope that over the years, the public can adjust their expectations for what a safe Fourth of July looks like,” Jacobson said. “We don’t want to have to learn the hard way. My hope is that with time and education that some of this isn’t quite as hard anymore.”
The ordinance will be brought back before the commissioners for a second reading and adoption on Wednesday, June 8.
