It’s no secret that Oregon’s counties have been deeply affected by COVID-19. And as shown in the latest data released by the Oregon Employment Department (OED), perhaps Lincoln County has been hit the hardest.
During the first five weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, about 333,700 unemployment insurance claims were filed in Oregon. Although Multnomah County and Washington County had the most claims filed, at 46,180 and 43,930 respectively, OED detailed in a graph that showed the percentage of the labor force that filed for unemployment.
Lincoln County topped the list at 16 percent, just ahead of Clatsop County at 15 percent.
ODE also released data regarding which industries are being impacted the most based on unemployment claims. Unsurprisingly, accommodation and food services received the highest percentage at nearly 29 percent. Arts, entertainment and recreation were second on the list at about 18 percent.
In a web-based article from OED, the department noted that Health Care and Social Assistance hovered around the 10 percent mark, which may seem surprising given the current public health crises.
“Health care posting large numbers of layoffs during a health crisis may seem puzzling; however, there are many health-related businesses that are not serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 response such as dentist offices, ambulatory health services, medical labs and surgery centers,” the article states. “Many elective procedures are being postponed until the health crisis diminishes and there is less strain on the hospital system.”
OED also noted that it is taking unusually long to process claims given the record breaking increase.
“The Unemployment Insurance Division is working as fast as they can to process every claim, and they continue to add staff,” the article states. “They ask that you continue to file weekly and you will be notified when your claim is processed.”
Additional information is available at https://govstatus.egov.com/ORUnemployment_COVID19
