During the first five weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, about 333,700 unemployment insurance claims were filed in Oregon and Lincoln County had the highest unemployment rate at 16 percent, just ahead of Clatsop County at 15 percent.
Now, several months later, Lincoln County remains atop the list according to new data released by the Oregon Employment Department.
However, it’s not all bad news for Lincoln County. In fact, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped from last month. It was 15.2 percent in July, down from 17.3 percent in June. In comparison, it was 4.4 percent in July of 2019. Lincoln County has the highest rate in the state, with Clatsop County second at 12.9 percent. The county’s unemployment rate reached a peak of 12.6 percent during the Great Recession. The statewide unemployment rate was 10.4 percent in July, and the national rate was 10.2 percent.
Also in ODE’s data showed seasonally adjusted non-farm payroll employment increase by 90 in July to 15,800 jobs. Seasonally adjusted figures compare expected changes with actual changes. A gain of 280 jobs was expected for the month, but the county’s total non-farm employment increased by 370. The private sector added 570 jobs and government employment fell by 200.
The leisure and hospitality sector added 540 jobs and retail trade grew by 30 jobs. Local government education cut 210 jobs over the summer break. Other industries had smaller changes.
July’s total non-farm employment numbers in Lincoln County show a loss of 2,980 jobs compared with one year before, a decrease of 15.2 percent. Almost every major industry lost jobs over the year. Leisure and hospitality accounted for most of the drop with a loss of 1,530 jobs, down 28.6 percent from the year before.
“Broadly speaking, a couple trends stand out,” wrote Representative David Gomberg in response to the data. “Leisure and hospitality industries in our counties are seeing more growth than anticipated. That’s good news for restaurants and bars which were among the hardest hit by this pandemic.
“However, local government employment in education is unsurprisingly down given the unlikelihood of returning to in-person school this fall. I hear regularly from coastal business owners saying that they are having trouble finding employees. That is always the case in the summer. But it is exceptionally true this summer.
“Sadly, I believe too many are struggling to return to work given the lack of affordable child care options in our district and ongoing health fears.”
Rep. Gomberg and Lincoln City Mayor Dick Anderson both alluded to the issue of child care when addressing the high unemployment rate in Lincoln County. Gomberg encouraged citizens to take a look at the emergency child care provider application if you have the ability to look out for kids, stating that “The more child care options we have, the better our recovery can proceed.”
“As a City and individually, we are attempting to support our businesses and reduce any concerns regarding health and safety,” Mayor Anderson added. “ Maybe not reduce but rather educate and find solutions to ease the concerns. Child care is by far the biggest hurdle at the moment. Everyone is trying to find that answer. We know it is the key to getting the economy and jobs back on track.”
