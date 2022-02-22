The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners repealed on Wednesday, Feb. 16, an order and endorsed a new updated policy concerning homeless individuals and the procedure for removing homeless individuals from public property. The previous policy had been adopted in 2017.
Jerry Herbage, assistant county counsel, said this matter was precipitated by House Bill 3124 in 2021, which mandates changes in the procedures of how counties are to remove homeless individuals from camping sites on public property. This matter came before the commissioners the previous week as an informational item to be acted on Feb. 16. The county decided to repeal the order based on the old law and adopt a new policy that endorses the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office LEXIPOL policy.
The LEXIPOL policy includes specific criteria to ensure the most humane treatment of people being removed from camping sites on public property. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with various social agencies, is responsible for implementing the policy.
The purpose of the policy is to ensure that members understand the needs and rights of the homeless and to establish procedures to guide deputies during all contacts with the homeless, where consensual or for enforcement purposes, the policy states. The sheriff’s office recognizes that members of the homeless community are often in need of special protection and services.
“At the last board meeting, the commissioners did have some questions regarding coordination of homeless policies with the cities within Lincoln County,” Herbage said.
Since the last meeting, Herbage and other county counsel members met with the sheriff’s office over this matter. Herbage has sent out inquiries to the four cities that do not have police departments and is waiting to receive correspondence on the policies those cities have.
“We would ask the board in the meantime to go ahead and adopt this policy for the county,” Herbage said. “I think it’s a good move by the county.”
Commissioner Kaety Jacobson said she would want those cities where the sheriff’s office is operating to adopt the policy as well..
“We have the contracts specifically with the City of Waldport for that enhanced service,” Sheriff Curtis Landers said. “It’s really all the cities that we – ‘we’ being the sheriff’s office – provide law enforcement service outside the incorporated areas of Newport, Lincoln City and Toledo [who] have their own police forces. It’s really critical that those cities adopt something.”
The sheriff’s office is also providing law enforcement services in Depoe Bay, Yachats and Siletz. The policy is what the sheriff’s office already follows but these cities should adopt the policy as well, Landers added.
“I think clearly we need to update our policy to be in compliance with the law – the changes in the law,” Hunt said. “I think this is a good policy.”
The council repealed the order and adopted the new policy.
