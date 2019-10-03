The Great Oregon ShakeOut earthquake drill is almost here and it’s time to think about what you would do during an earthquake.
The world’s largest earthquake drill is Oct. 17 at 10:17 a.m., and more than 600,000 Oregonians are already registered. Lincoln County Emergency Management is also encouraging community members, businesses and community groups to participate in the ShakeOut.
“By registering you will assist your Lincoln County Public Safety agencies with documenting the progressive nature of our community and demonstrating we are working together to strengthen our community resiliency,” states the Lincoln County Emergency Management team.
Oregon is earthquake country. In 1993 western Oregon experienced two damaging earthquakes, Scotts Mills (magnitude 5.6) and Klamath Falls (magnitudes 5.9 and 6). Molalla High School and the State Capitol building were severely damaged.
In addition to those crustal fault earthquakes, there is evidence that a massive subduction zone earthquake will happen off the coast from Northern California to British Columbia with force similar to that which hit Indonesia in 2004, and Japan in 2011, during subduction zone earthquakes and tsunamis.
By preparing now for future earthquakes, we can protect our homes and families.
Great ShakeOut earthquake drills are an opportunity to practice how to be safer during earthquakes by knowing how to "Drop, Cover and Hold On." ShakeOut organizers say that to react quickly you must practice often. You may only have seconds to protect yourself in an earthquake, before strong shaking knocks you down or drops something on you.
Lincoln County Emergency Management has compiled the links below to view more information on earthquake safety and emergency management.
Recommended Earthquake Safety Actions - http://www.earthquakecountry.org/library/ShakeOut_Recommended_Earthquake_Safety_Actions.pdf
Earthquake Guide for People with Disabilities - http://www.earthquakecountry.org/library/ShakeOut_Earthquake_Guide_Disabilities_AFN.pdf
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office – Emergency Management Website
