Although the Veteran Service Office was closed from the July 9 to July 16, they will reopen on July 19 to live in-person interviews. Prior to reopening, any benefit related concerns may be directed to the Veterans Benefit Administration Directly at 1-800-827-1000.
Healthcare related inquiries can be directed to the Portland Regional Hospital at 1-800-949-1004. (Press 0 to speak to an operator. Please note the office does not provide medical services.)
