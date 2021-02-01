Lincoln County Public Health partnered with several local agencies to successfully vaccinate almost all residents in Phase 1A and educators last week. The county announced they will next move to vaccinating ages 75 and older.
The efficient collaboration of local agencies put Lincoln County ahead of the State’s vaccination schedule. Oregon has stated ages 80 and over will not begin until February 8, and ages 75 and older beginning February 16. However, Public Health learned the state will be giving more vaccine to counties still needing to complete their Phase 1A vaccinations. This means that Lincoln County will see little to no additional vaccine being distributed over the next two weeks.
“Lincoln County has been efficient in providing vaccinations for those people in the 1A category and moving quickly to vaccinate teachers and more of the elderly. However, the Governor has allocated additional vaccines to Portland, away from such counties as Lincoln County, instead of equitably distributing those vaccines throughout Oregon,” said State Senator Dick Anderson. “I am disappointed to hear that the coast has once again been penalized in favor of Portland.”
While this development slows down the county’s rate of vaccination, it will allow an equitable distribution of vaccine across the state. During this lull, county officials will be working to set up additional vaccination sites and plan for targeted distribution of vaccines to those who cannot attend a vaccination clinic. This delay will not affect booster (second dose) appointments.
“Those who signed up on a prior waitlist will be contacted first when the next batches of vaccine arrive,” said Rebecca Austen, health department director. “Those who want a vaccine but are not on a waitlist, or who missed their chance to be vaccinated during Phase 1A, are encouraged to provide their information at our new registration portal.
The portal can be found at https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/hhs/page/lincoln-county-covid-19-vaccination-schedule.
If you do not have a computer, you may call 541-265-0621 or email LincolnCoCallCenter@co.lincoln.or.us to get help in registering. The call center is open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Public Health also urges residents to reach out to family, friends and neighbors who may need help registering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.