The Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office has released its final report focusing on needs of the Oregon fire service to address the challenges from wildfires in the wildland urban interface (WUI).
The report release follows meetings in 16 communities throughout 2019 on a Listening and Understanding Tour.
The outreach focused on communities near and in wildland areas at elevated fire risk and engaged more than 250 individuals involved in the prevention, mitigation, and response to fire in the WUI.
“Currently, our Oregon fire service has identified gaps that need to be filled to address the new reality of wildfire threatening communities, people, and property,” State Fire Marshal Jim Walker said. “Our frontline responders to wildland fire called for addressing needs in personnel, resources, and funding. Addressing these needs would support Oregon’s larger strategy of confronting the growing challenge of wildfire.”
The OSFM heard from fire chiefs and firefighters, tribal partners, community leaders, forestry, emergency management, and others during its Listening and Understanding Tour.
Overall, the participants called for a stronger statewide approach as well as specific tools, messaging, technology, data, and risk mapping ability that would allow local agencies to share a common goal and have a clear path moving forward as a unified front.
During the tour, the OSFM heard that some fire agencies and areas had the personnel and funding capacity to provide outreach campaigns, but others were limited in their approach or focused solely on response.
Findings from the tour pointed to the implementation of statewide strategy to address the threat of wildland fire and minimize the disparities in the information shared and the level of prevention and mitigation work being done by the structural fire service.
As a result of the tour, the OSFM has proposed to address the needs identified by the fire service through creating a statewide strategy for prevention, education, and planning at the community level.
Provisions for such positions were initially proposed in legislation during the 2020 Legislative session.
The Governor’s Fire Service Policy Council, the Oregon Fire Chiefs Association, and the Oregon Fire Marshals Association have endorsed this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.