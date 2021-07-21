North Lincoln Sanitary Service is hosting a free household hazardous waste collection event on July 31 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents can bring in poisons, pesticides and other household chemical to be disposed of free of charge. This year they are specifically encouraging residents to bring in their old lithium batteries. Not only can they be recycled, but they pose a fire risk when put in garbage cans and landfills.
This is an annual event in the county that rotates between the three companies that haul trash in Lincoln County. North Lincoln Sanitary Service, Thompson’s Sanitary Service and Dahl Disposal Service all contribute funds to the Lincoln County Solid Waste District.
“This is a way for residents to get the stuff out of their garage or their homes, and out of the community, and get it disposed of in a safe way,” North Lincoln Sanitary Service Representative Colin Teem said.
Teem said that some of the chemicals are processed then taken to a landfill, and some do go straight to the landfill. However, if customers put them in their regular trash, they pose a danger to the employees and the trucks, especially if some chemicals mix. This can produce a fire or a more toxic situation. Bringing them in for this event is more of a safety measure.
Each of the trash hauling companies in the county are franchise with the cities where they’re located.
“Some people don’t realize that there are a lot of franchises here,” Teem said. “Power, cable, internet, gas, and garbage.”
According to the 2021-2022 city budget, Lincoln City will collect $1.1 million, or just one percent of its annual revenue, in franchise fees from NW Natural Gas, Pacific Power, Century Link, North Lincoln Sanitary, Charter Cable and Coastcom Inc.
Teem said they are under the direction of local ordinances made in relation to solid waste disposal and recycling. Franchising ensures all residents get a more reasonable rate than they might otherwise get, he said.
“It’s also better for the environment because now you have one truck instead of many that are burning fuel and putting wear and tear on the roads when one truck was already there and could have done it all,” he said.
General manager Lon French said North Lincoln Sanitary Service has a four-year rolling franchise. It’s renewed annually, but if the city decided not to renew, they would still have four years remaining. French explained that in order for any company to be willing to spend capital to buy good equipment, they have to know they’ll have the income to pay off the debt.
“We’re accountable to the city and if we don’t provide an excellent service and the good job, we don’t get renewed,” French said.
As Amazon has taken off over the years, more and more people have cardboard and the company has had to adjust. Their trucks needed to change the body style to accommodate more cardboard because it is, it’s so bulky and it doesn’t want to crush and compact in the truck. They recently purchased a new cardboard baler.
Throughout the year at their recycle center, in addition to glass and cardboard, they accept waste motor oil, transmission fluid, and car batteries at no charge. They also accept printers, televisions, laptops, tablets and other e-waste for free. They do accept some chemicals throughout the year, but charge $2 per gallon.
More information about their business and the hazardous waste collection event can be found on their website at northlincolnsanitary.com or find them on Facebook.
