Community Services Consortium has received over $3.5 million of federal CARES Act funding to use as emergency rental assistance for residents of Linn, Benton and Lincoln Counties who have suffered job loss or under-employment due to COVID-19.
A community action agency committed to ending poverty and improving lives, Community Services Consortium (CSC) serves over 75,000 people a year. With offices in Albany, Corvallis and Newport Ore., services include energy and utility assistance, access to training and education, and providing food and housing.
The CARES Act funding has been approved by the state to use for rental assistance, and is in addition to the previous $8.5 Million in state funding approved by the Legislature Emergency Board back in April. It is intended to assist renters financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds are to be disbursed starting June 24th for residents that qualify in Linn, Benton, and Lincoln counties and are expected to remain available through the end of the year.
“Stable housing is fundamental to every aspect of our lives and this funding will help many of our hardworking households remain housed. We are so grateful to be able to help our local community members with these funds.” said Pegge McGuire, Acting Executive Director of Community Services Consortium.
Applicants for CSC’s Rental Assistance program must meet the following criteria: live in Linn, Benton, or Lincoln County; be a renter; have lost job/income due to COVID-19; meet household income requirements for their county (limit is 80% area median income); and not be receiving Section 8 or VASH rental subsidies.
Interested applicants need to be pre-screened to determined eligibility for the program. An online pre-screening form is available on the CSC website at CommunityServices.us/Rent-Relief-Questionnaire. For those unable to apply online, call (541) 704-7506 to be pre-screened. Eligible applicants will be contacted directly.
For more information, visit the CSC website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.