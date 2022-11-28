Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

One large room at the Chinook Winds Casino will be filled with the holiday spirit this week and culminate with an annual charity ball.

The 22nd Annual Angels Ball is scheduled for the evening of Dec. 3. This week, the Festival of Trees are on display at the casino, 1777 NW 44th Street in Lincoln City.

The Trees

Specially decorated Christmas trees are being assembled in this large room at the Chinook Winds Casino.
Creative Decorations

Each business or group uses creative decorations for the holiday trees.
Holiday Dance

The dance floor at the Chinook Winds Casino fills up fast during the Angels Ball.
