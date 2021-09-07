This summer, D.J. Mendivel threw his chef’s hat into the ring of business ownership and has been preparing and serving personalized meals for locals and tourists, from shopping for the ingredients to doing the dishes.
Mendivel has worked in the restaurant business for about 18 years, mainly cooking for the past 10 years. When COVID-19 hit, he was unemployed for a long period of time. He said when he went back to work, there weren’t enough people working, yet they were being flooded with customers.
“There weren’t enough people to take care of them, and I saw a need,” he said. “We couldn’t take parties of more than six, and I thought, I want to be there to take care of those parties and take care of people.”
He said whether it’s a local not wanting to drive and wait and fight the tourists for a table, or a group of tourists who can’t seem to get a reservation, by coming to them, he can take some of the pressure off, and not just in the restaurants but on the roads.
“We’re local and we have a family, so we know how difficult it can be to just go to dinner,” he said. “The clients we’ve serviced so far said thank you for being available and thank you for being here and we didn’t have to get a sitter and you made our kids food that they actually ate, and they loved it.”
His wife Sarah said she has always been supportive from the time he first told her about what he wanted to do. She worked while he got it started and now, she works to help him flourish. They are celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary in September and they said this has been a bonding experience and a learning experience.
“I just cook. And there’s a lot that goes into that. And I’m really good with people,” he said “But as far as paperwork goes and fundamental things like that, she’s taking care of it. It’s not that she wasn’t valuable to me before, but I see more value in her, and because of it, I’m like, ‘oh wait, I need her so bad.’”
Mendivel said their average party size is six, but he’s served as many as 50 people and right now they have a dinner for two special. He said it’s a very personalized experience, and the menu is designed around what is available seasonally as much as possible.
“As a chef, I use the seasons as my guide and I always have seasonal fresh vegetables,” he said. “There’s a lot of places around here that may serve the same stuff, and they all get their stuff through the same people, but I get my stuff through local farmers and the local fishermen.”
His basic framework is to first find out if a client wants a casual or formal dining experience. At first contact, he finds out how many people and the type of menu they are looking for. He’ll ask about the kitchen and what’s available for stove burners and space. The price will be based on what is being served and how much preparation time is needed. He brings everything including a trash bin to take with him when he leaves.
And while he does shop locally and seasonally, he said he can prepare anything. He has his own special touches, but he said he uses French fundamentals and techniques that can be applied to any dish. He does like to start with a big beautiful charcuterie board, which he’s pretty proud of, but it’s all based on what the client wants. He said he can also do wine pairings, hot or cold appetizers, salads and so much more. He said his goal to create a business culture of respect, quality and learning.
“Respect of ingredients, of people, of animals. Quality time, quality people, quality ingredients and then learning. Always learning,” he said.
More information about his services can be found online at www.chefmendivel.com. He can also be reached by text or phone call at 541-921-9651.
