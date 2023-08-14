A 123rd Fighter Squadron F-15 Eagle prepares for take off during night flying operations at Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore., April 21, 2022. Night flying is an essential training requirement for Oregon Air National Guard pilot's nighttime competency maneuvers.
Courtesy from U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer
The Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Wing will conduct routine F-15 Eagle night training missions during August 14-17.
“Night training is essential to the readiness of our pilots to defend the Pacific Northwest under any conditions," 142nd Wing Public Affairs Senior Enlisted Leader Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer said. “We appreciate the continued support and understanding of our fellow Oregonians.”
Night training allows the Citizen-Airmen pilots based at the Portland Air National Guard Base to stay current with mandatory Air Force requirements. Night flying is conducted as an essential training requirement for nighttime maneuvers. Training flights will be completed each evening before 10:45 p.m.
About the 142nd Wing
The Portland Air National Guard Base employs approximately 1,500 Airmen who provide an economic impact of nearly $500 million to the region. The 142nd Wing defends thr homeland with F-15 Eagle fighter jets, guarding the Pacific Northwest skies from Northern California to the Canadian border, as part of Air Combat Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).
The mission is to provide unequaled, mission-ready units to sustain combat aerospace superiority and peacetime tasking any time, any place in service to the nation, state and community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.