Training Flights

A 123rd Fighter Squadron F-15C Eagle takes off from Portland Air National Guard Base during night flying operations, April 21, 2022.

 Courtesy from U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer

The Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Wing was scheduled to conduct routine F-15 Eagle night training missions from Feb. 27 through March 2.

Night training allows the Citizen-Airmen pilots based at the Portland Air National Guard Base to stay current with mandatory Air Force requirements.

0
0
0
1
0

Online Poll

What is your favorite outdoor activity?

You voted:

Featured Inserts



(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.