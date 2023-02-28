The Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Wing was scheduled to conduct routine F-15 Eagle night training missions from Feb. 27 through March 2.
Night training allows the Citizen-Airmen pilots based at the Portland Air National Guard Base to stay current with mandatory Air Force requirements.
“The first missions flown in any combat operation typically occur at night. It is critical for our pilots to train in the environment America expects them to win in,” said 123rd Fighter Squadron Commander Lt. Col. Josh Hovanas. “Our night missions are flown over the ocean or Eastern Oregon to minimize our impact on local communities.”
Night flying is conducted as an essential training requirement for nighttime maneuvers to support mission and contingency response. Training flights will be completed each evening before 10 p.m.
