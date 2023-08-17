Low Water Advisory

The Oregon State Marine Board is urging boaters to be prepared for low water areas during heat waves.

 Courtesy from the Oregon State Marine Board

The dog days of summer are in full effect, with water levels lowering on many reservoirs and rivers in Oregon. And with low water levels, boaters need to alter how they launch and retrieve, along with taking the time to research where they plan on recreating, according to an advisory from the Oregon State Marine Board.

When water levels drop, river and lake banks become very unstable and the material supporting the toe of boat ramps becomes more susceptible to damage from power loading.

