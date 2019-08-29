A 6.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded about 178 miles west of Coos Bay on the Oregon Coast Thursday morning.
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported the quake at about 8:07 a.m. in the Pacific Ocean with a depth of 3.3 miles. USGS stated they have received over 100 reports of people feeling the shake but there is not a threat of a tsunami from this earthquake.
No immediate damage or injuries have been reported at this time.
Oregon Emergency Management Geological Hazards Program Coordinator, Althea Rizzo, said the earthquake is on the Blanco Fracture Zone and is where the Juan De Fuca Plate commonly slides against the Pacific Plate.
"This area gets lots of earthquakes, like this large one, but they are so far away from the coast they don’t have any impact, other than just reminding us that earthquakes can happen at anytime," Rizzo said. "There is no relation between this area and the Subduction Zone. They are on opposite sides of the Juan De Fuca Plate."
Rizzo said this type of quake provides a great opportunity to spend some time talking about emergency preparedness with family and friends.
"Make a plan do something this weekend while you have the extra time to be better prepared," Rizzo said. "It could be buying extra bottled water, extra food and practicing your tsunami evacuation route."
For more information about disaster preparedness, visit the Federal Emergency Management website, ready.gov.
Rizzo also recommends that you contact your local fire department to find out if their is an active CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) group in your city of town and how to get involved.
