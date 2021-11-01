Taft sophomore Kaylon Junder plays the clarinet, Taft senior Dylan Rodriguez plays the trombone and senior Ryan Riggs plays the flute in the school band.
“The three music students have been accepted into the Oregon Music Educators Association All-State ensemble this year,” Taft 7-12 Band and Choir Teacher Collin Stegner said. “To my knowledge there has never been a student who has been accepted into this ensemble in Taft's history.”
All-State is an honor music ensemble program run by the Oregon Music Education Association (OMEA).
Stegner said the honor is significant.
“All-State is a way for the music program to be recognized by individual students on a huge stage,” he said. “It also allows students to have an experience performing with some of the best band students in the state.”
In order for students to make it into the All-State band, they must follow an audition screening and placement process. Audition screening is “blind” as judges do not know the student’s name or school information. Screeners listen to each track and assign a score from 1-100. They listen for the following: Note/pitch accuracy, rhythmic accuracy, tone quality, articulation, dynamics, style, and phrasing. After the auditions are scored each student ends up with an overall score and is ranked.
Stegner said opportunity for the three Taft 7-12 students to perform with the All-State ensemble underscores the importance of music in their lives.
“Benefits of this experience include experiencing music at a very high level with some of the most amazing music educators in the country,” Stegner said. “It will also teach them what it is like to be a professional musician where you have very limited time to perform an amazing performance. In regard to life lessons, it teaches them how to have more self-discipline and that hard work can give you unforgettable experiences in life.”
The music conference and All-State Concert will be conducted from January 13 through 16 in Eugene. Tickets can be purchased online at SeatYourself.com for $15 for the High School performance.
