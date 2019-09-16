On Sept. 15, at approximately 1:53 p.m., Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Depoe Bay Fire District were dispatched to a commercial structure fire at the Gleneden Beach Christian Church located at 7185 Church Avenue in Gleneden Beach.
Initial reports indicated there were flames coming from the roof of the church and that the fire was spreading rapidly. The structure was confirmed as unoccupied.
Deputies and personnel from Depoe Bay Fire District, North Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Newport Fire Department, Pacific West Ambulance and the Oregon State Police responded to the scene.
“Firefighters worked aggressively to attack the stubborn fire, which took over three hours to extinguish,” stated Depoe Bay Fire District.
Fire personnel were able to save a large portion of the structure and there were no injuries reported.
There were suspicious circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire and the Lincoln County Fire Investigation Team was called to the scene. This team is comprised of members from the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office, North Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Newport Fire Department, Toledo Fire Department and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the fire was intentionally set.
Deputies, with the assistance of the Toledo Police Department, contacted the suspect in the case, Jordan Savariego, 29. Savariego, who the Lincoln County Sheriff’s described as a transient, was subsequently taken into custody without incident.
Savariego faces charges of Arson, Burglary, Criminal Trespass and Criminal Mischief. His bail is $357,500.
This is an active case and is still under investigation. Dollar loss is pending during the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.