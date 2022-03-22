The Newport Police Department received a call at 1:18 p.m. Sunday, March 20, of a possible road rage incident in the area of Hwy 101 near N 6th Street in Newport. Information was received that one of the drivers in the incident had brandished a handgun at another driver.
According to police, officers responded and contacted the reporting victim. The investigation revealed that the suspect driver, later identified as Dylan Deer of Corvallis, pulled a handgun and pointed it at the victim while they were driving. The victim stated they had to slam on their brakes to create separation between themselves and Deer.
The victim then called 911, provided a vehicle description to the dispatcher, and followed Deer at a safe distance, where they observed Deer pull into a business parking lot in the 1500 block of N Coast Hwy.
Officers arrived and located Deer inside his vehicle, police said. Deer was detained and questioned. Deer admitted to being involved and stated he brandished a propane torch lighter towards the victim. Deer consented to a search of his vehicle where officers located a small handgun concealed in the center console of the Deer’s vehicle. The weapon matched the description given to officers by the victim.
Deer later admitted to possessing and pointing the firearm at the victim because he was upset and wanted to teach the victim a lesson.
Deer was taken into custody and lodged at the Lincoln County Jail for the following charges;
Dylan Lee Deer
• Menacing
• Felon in Possession of a Weapon
• Unlawful Use of Weapon
• Disorderly Conduct
