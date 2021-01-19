On Jan. 17, at 4:18 p.m. the Newport Police Department was dispatched to the Newport Bay Motel on the report of a male subject at the location assaulting another person with a machete.
Officers arrived and contacted Ronald Callihan, 66, of Newport, sitting in his vehicle. Investigation revealed that Callihan was staying at the motel and had prior issues with another tenant there.
While the victim was in a common area working on their bicycle, Callihan approached the victim and began swinging a machete wildly at the victim. The victim attempted to get away, but was unable to and was struck in the arm with the machete. Callihan was yelling at the victim and continued to swing the machete at the victim, only stopping the assault when bystanders intervened.
Callihan admitted to the assault and was still very agitated when contacted by officers. He was placed into custody without incident and the machete was seized. The victim refused any medical treatment at the scene.
Callihan was taken into custody and lodged at the Lincoln County Jail for Assault 2, Assault 4, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Harassment, Menacing and Disorderly Conduct.
