February 15 around 4:50 p.m., Newport Police officers were dispatched to the Shell gas station on the report of a stolen vehicle.
The victim reported a transient male subject had taken her parked vehicle and had driven off heading north on Highway 101. At the same time, officers began receiving multiple reports of a reckless driver on Highway 101, which matched the stolen vehicle, racing through and around traffic and intersections.
Officers began checking the area of these driving complaints for the stolen vehicle and the suspect. In the area of Highway 101 and NE 31st Street in Newport, officers found a subject running across the highway that matched the description as reported and detained the subject. He was identified as 38-year-old Joseph Luke Lenhardt.
When questioned, Lenhardt admitted to stealing the vehicle and running into a curb, which disabled the vehicle. He admitted to driving the vehicle while it was damaged through traffic. He abandoned the vehicle about quarter of a mile off Highway 101 on NE 31st Street. A witness saw Lenhardt leave the vehicle and take off on foot.
Lenhardt admitted to drinking and using methamphetamine just prior to stealing the vehicle and advised officers he had stolen the vehicle in order to attend his scheduled court appearance in Yamhill County.
Officers conducted a DUII investigation as well and Lenhardt was arrested. He was transported to the Lincoln County Jail and lodged the following charges; Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Theft 1, Unlawful Entry into a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, Fail to Carry/Present License and Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants.
The Newport Police Department was assisted by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police and wants to thank them for their help.
The Newport Police Department wants to remind citizens to continue to report suspicious activities. The Newport Police Tip Line is available at 541-574-5455, or Text-a-Tip at 541-270-1856 or tipline@newportpolice.net. If you have any information regarding this case, contact Officer Bales of the Newport Police Department at 541-574-3348.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.