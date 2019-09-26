On Thursday, Sept. 26, at about 12:39 a.m., Lincoln City Police responded to a disturbance call in the Northwest 3400 block of Hwy 101.
Upon arrival, officers found a 30-year-old male at a residence who was bleeding from a stab wound to his abdomen. Medical responders where called to the scene and the victim was quickly transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for initial medical treatment.
A short time later the victim was transported by ambulance to Legacy Emanuel for further medical treatment of his injuries. The victim’s condition was listed as stable.
Officers began the initial scene investigation and Lincoln City Police detectives responded for further assistance. During the investigation several persons were interviewed and evidence was collected at the scene.
Subsequent to the investigation, a 43-year-old female from Siletz, identified as Sonya Rae Foster, was taken into custody for probation violation. She was later transported to the Lincoln County Jail and lodged there.
The investigation into this incident is continuing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Bud Lane at 541-994-3636.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.