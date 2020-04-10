On Thursday, April 2, 2020, at approximately 10:13 p.m., Officers from the Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) contacted a man near the Rite Aid store in Lincoln City regarding a criminal trespassing investigation.
During the course of the contact the man, identified as David A. Xantos, 40, of Payette, Idaho, was shot by police after producing a knife and rapidly advancing toward police. The man, who was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital in Lincoln City, was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.
The involved officers and those present during the shooting are identified as:
Sergeant Robert (Bobby) Bomar (56), 26 years of service
Officer Hayden Tolzman (26), 4 years of service
Officer Molly Wehrley (40), 2 years of service
Officer John Goodman (38), 8 years of service (present at scene)
Officer Jeremy Mocek (24), 1.5 years of service (present at scene)
The Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office (LCDA), and Lincoln City Police Department, initiated a Major Crimes Team (MCT) call and requested the Oregon State Police lead the investigation, in cooperation with the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office pursuant to SB111 investigation protocols.
OSP is being assisted by the Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD), Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), Newport Police Department (NPD), Toledo Police Department (TPD), and the Lincoln County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The involved officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation as is standard procedure during these events.
