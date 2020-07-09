United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), released information detailing the lengthy criminal history for one of the male suspects in an alleged racial harassment incident in Lincoln City on July 4.
Oleg Saranchuk, 45, of Clark County, Wash. is originally from the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) and was formerly a lawful permanent resident, according to ICE.
"He was ordered removed by an immigration judge June 17, 2010 following a series of criminal convictions dating back to 2002," ICE officials said in a media release. "Since 2010, ICE has been unable to acquire travel documents for Saranchuk."
Saranchuk left Kazakhstan and arrived in the U.S. in 1990. His criminal history began on Nov. 12, 2002, when he was arrested by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Department for possession of a stolen vehicle and carrying a concealed firearm. On Sep. 19, 2003, he was convicted of all charges and sentenced to probation.
On Feb. 22, 2004, Saranchuk was arrested by the Ontario Police Department on local charges. On Aug. 6, 2004, he was convicted of forgery in the first degree and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He sentenced to 180 days in jail and 36 months probation.
On May 20, 2004, Saranchuk was arrested by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office for violating probation, he was convicted of those charges on Dec. 15, 2004 and sentenced to continued probation.
On April 6, 2004, Saranchuk was arrested by the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office for violating probation, he was convicted of those charges on May 2, 2005 and sentenced to continued probation.
On June 1, 2005, Saranchuk was arrested by the Portland Police Bureau. On July 26, 2005, he was convicted of two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and sentenced to probation.
On Feb. 27, 2006, Saranchuk was arrested by the Portland Police Bureau and on May 19, 2006, he was convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and sentenced to 12 months in jail.
On Oct. 26, 2006, Saranchuk was arrested by the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office. On Oct. 31, 2006 he was convicted of violating probation and sentenced to continued probation.
On March 15, 2010, Saranchuk was arrested on local charges by the Portland Police Bureau. On March 16, 2010, ICE, Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers lodged an immigration detainer for Saranchuk with the Multnomah County Jail.
On May 12, 2010, Saranchuk was convicted of two counts of burglary in the first degree and sentenced to 50 days and 36 months in jail for both counts. On May 13, 2010, Saranchuk was transferred to ICE custody.
On June 17, 2010, Saranchuk was ordered removed to Russia by an immigration judge. However, on Sept. 27, 2010, due to detention limits and the inability to acquire his travel documents, ICE ERO placed Saranchuk into the Alternative to Detention (ATD) program. Saranchuk has been reporting, pursuant to an order of supervision, to the ICE ERO office in Portland.
On July 4, Saranchuk was arrested by the Lincoln City Police Department for riot, harassment, disorderly conduct and other local charges. This case is still pending.
