Many developed recreation sites that were closed following the historic Labor Day wind storm will be reopening at noon on Thursday, September 24.
Downed trees and hanging limbs that created hazards at recreation sites are still being cleaned up; some day use recreation sites, access roads, and campgrounds will remain temporarily closed until further notice. With the reduced fire danger due to cooler, wetter weather, campfire restrictions have been lifted.
"The number of trees and limbs that came down in the storm earlier this month made many of our recreation sites unsafe for visitors," said Robert Sanchez, forest supervisor. "Some of these places, like Cape Perpetua and Drift Creek Falls, were especially hard hit. We appreciate people's patience as we work to clean up these sites and make them safe for everyone to enjoy again."
The recreation sites that will remain temporarily closed are listed below. Some campgrounds that typically close for the season at the end of September will not reopen this season; they are identified below. The closed day use sites will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so.
Trails
Central Coast - Discovery Loop #1387 - Temporary Closure
Central Coast - Giant Spruce #1365 - Temporary Closure
Central Coast - Gwynn Creek #1371 - Temporary Closure
Central Coast - Saint Perpetua #1306 - Temporary Closure
Central Coast - Whispering Spruce #1305 - Temporary Closure
Hebo - Cascade Head: Rainforest #1310 - Temporary Closure
Hebo - Hart’s Cove #1303 - Temporary Closure
Hebo - Drift Creek Falls #1378 - Temporary Closure
Hebo - Battle Lake #1302 - Temporary Closure
Trailheads
Central Coast - Cape Perpetua TH - Temporary Closure
Central Coast - Cape Perpetua Giant Spruce Trail TH - Temporary Closure
Central Coast - Cape Perpetua Saint Perpetua TH - Temporary Closure
Central Coast - Cape Perpetua Whispering Spruce TH - Temporary Closure
Hebo - Battle Lake TH - Temporary Closure
Hebo - Harts Cove TH - Temporary Closure
Hebo - Drift Creek Falls - Temporary Closure
Hebo - Pioneer-Indian TH (at Hebo Lake) - Temporary Closure
Hebo - Cascade Head: Rainforest North TH - Temporary Closure
Hebo - Cascade Head: Rainforest South TH - Temporary Closure
Campgrounds
Central Coast - Carter Lake - Seasonal Closure
Central Coast - Tahkenitch - Seasonal Closure
Central Coast - Tyee - Seasonal Closure
Central Coast - Waxmyrtle - Seasonal Closure
Central Coast - Marys Peak - Seasonal Closure
Central Coast - North Fork Siuslaw - Seasonal Closure
Central Coast - Rock Creek - Seasonal Closure
Central Coast - Canal Creek: Group Campground - Seasonal Closure
Central Coast - River Edge: Group Campground - Seasonal Closure
Hebo - Castle Rock: Group Campground - Seasonal Closure
Day Use Site
Central Coast - Cape Perpetua Visitor Center - Temporary Closure
Roads
Central Coast - Cape Perpetua VC Road #1000519 - Temporary Closure
Hebo - Cascade Head Road #1861 - Temporary Closure
Before leaving home, visitors must check online or by phone to find out which recreation sites are open; this list will be updated regularly as recreation sites reopen. Travelers should be prepared to find debris and possibly downed trees on lesser used and spur roads and should be aware of possible hazards, such as dangling limbs, in forested areas.
Due to Covid-19, Siuslaw National Forest offices are conducting the majority of public business by phone, email, or through web-based transactions. Members of the public should call to schedule an appointment to conduct any critical in-person business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.