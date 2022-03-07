Lincoln County Public Health, in collaboration with Partnership Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (PAADA), Oregon Problem Gambling Resource, and the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), dedicates March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month (PGAM). The 2022 campaign (#PGAM2022) theme is “Awareness + Action.” Groups across America hold conferences, air public service announcements, provide counselor training, host health screening days, run social media campaigns and engage in other activities to increase public awareness of problem gambling and the availability of outreach services, prevention, treatment and recovery services.
Problem gambling is a public health concern. Gambling becomes problematic when gambling behaviors continue despite personal, social or financial consequences. Data show that many adults in Oregon gamble, impacting the lives of more than 264,000 including families, friends and our society.
With proximity to gambling establishments, Lincoln County residents are at particular risk for development of problem gambling. Problem gambling in Oregon results in over $500 million in social costs impacting the criminal justice, corrections, and human service systems as well as our economic health.
Youth are not unaffected by these problems. It is estimated that over 6,000 Oregon youths are considered at risk or are already engaging in problem gambling. Oregon 11th graders who report gambling had higher rates of using alcohol, marijuana and other drugs with some developing serious gambling problems.
While many concerns exist, there is hope. Problem gambling can be prevented, and many resources are available for Oregon residents including prevention, intervention and treatment services. Furthermore, most Oregon adults (87%) agree that if people choose to gamble, they should have their own personal guidelines for gambling responsibly. Also, most Oregon adults agree (76%) that people under the age of 21 should not gamble.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call or text the National Problem Gambling Helpline Network at 1-800-522-4700 or visit www.ncpg.org/chat. For confidential help call the Lincoln County Problem Gambling Treatment Program (541)265-4196 or the Oregon Problem Gambling Resource at https://www.opgr.org/. For more information about problem gambling and how to increase awareness and action on problem gambling, go to www.ncpgambling.org/pgam , https://www.opgr.org/, or https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/hhs/page/problem-gambling-prevention
