The Board of Directors of Oregon Coast Bank recently announced that Mariann Vanderhoff has been promoted to the position of assistant vice president / real estate lending. Vanderhoff has been with the bank for 14 years and has been an instrumental part of the bank’s real estate lending team since 2016.
A native Oregonian and graduate of Molalla Union High School, Vanderhoff earned a BA in political science with a minor in economics at Southern Oregon University, where she met her husband, Eric.
In 1998, Vanderhoff started in the insurance industry, working for Nationwide. Four years later, after giving birth to twins, she became a fulltime homemaker. After the family moved to Newport in 2005, Vanderhoff returned to the insurance industry, working at a local Allstate office.
It was in 2008 that Vanderhoff accepted an offer to become a banker and started her training as an Oregon Coast Bank teller. Within six months, her responsibilities had broadened to include loan servicing. A real estate lender for six years now, Vanderhoff’s expertise includes mortgages for single-family dwellings, mobile homes, manufactured housing, condominiums and rental properties. She also provides land loans and construction loans. During 2020, Vanderhoff was promoted to the position of senior real estate lender.
Active for many years in the community, Vanderhoff was a member of several school booster clubs and currently volunteers for the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce serving as an ambassador. In her off hours she enjoys reading, gardening, cooking and walks near her South Beach home.
Vanderhoff and Eric’s twins both graduated from Newport High School. Their daughter, Audrey, is currently a student at Southern Oregon University. Their son, Stefan, is employed by The Port of Toledo.
Founded 19 years ago, Oregon Coast Bank is a locally owned and operated financial institution with branches in Newport, Toledo, Waldport, Lincoln City, Pacific City and Tillamook. The bank currently manages over $422 million in assets and has received considerable media attention for providing more than a billion dollars in loans to area families and businesses.
