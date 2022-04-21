The Oregon State Marine Board held its quarterly Board meeting in Bend on April 7, approving 10 boating facility and education grant applications valued at more than $7 million, from around the state. Several grants were approved to organizations that provide opportunities to experience nonmotorized boating in underserved communities and many projects aim to improve accessibility, which benefits all boaters.
The following list is in the order as presented to the Marine Board:
Jackson County, Howard Prairie Marina: Replace and relocate the short-term tie-up docks, gangway and marina docks at the Howard Prairie Resort. The marina is being moved to deeper water which will allow boaters improved access during dryer low-water months. The Board approved $562,897 Boating Facility Grant funds, combined with $5,368,207.39 in applicant match for a total project cost of $5,931,104.39.
Baker County, Hewitt Park Low Water Access Vault Toilet: Baker County owns and operates Hewitt Park which has a day-use area with ramp, boarding docks, paved parking and flush restroom. The Park also has a low-water access ramp with boarding docks and parking on the north end. The county seeks to replace a seasonally installed portable toilet with a vault toilet near the top of the low water boat ramp, which will provide year-round access to sanitation and is a better long-term solution with lower sanitation costs. The Board approved $47,000 in Boating Facility Grant funds combined with $13,000 of application match for a total project cost of $60,000.
City of Depoe Bay, Depoe Bay Harbor: New aluminum boarding docks will be installed at the boat ramp. The Board approved $163,530 Boating Facility Grant funds, combined with $73,470 in applicant match with a total project cost of $237,000.
Bend Parks and Recreation District, McKay, Miller’s Landing and Columbia Parks: Bend Park and Recreation District (BPRD) has spent the last few years developing a River Plan for the section of the Deschutes River that flows through the city. These parks provide nonmotorized boating access and are part of the Deschutes River Water Trail. The approved grant will fund conceptual designs and feasibility studies for McKay, Miller’s Landing and Columbia Parks along the Deschutes River. The Board approved $51,127 in Waterway Access Grant funds, combined with $51,127.00 in applicant for a total project cost of $102,255.
Willamette Riverkeeper, River Discovery Paddle Trips: For 2022, Willamette Riverkeeper is expanding the River Discovery Program to hold two or three trips per month, from April through October with an estimated 18-25 River Discovery paddle trips offered. Each trip includes a one-hour pre-paddle webinar focusing on paddling basics, water safety and an introduction to the river. The on-water portion includes practicing paddle strokes, dynamics of moving water, strategic breaks for snacks and question/answer opportunities. At the conclusion of the paddle trip, participants will be able to keep their life jackets.
Outreach for these trips will focus on BIPOC, LGBTQA, veterans, formerly houseless individuals, people in recovery from addiction, and low-income communities. The Board approved $35,000 in Waterway Access Grant funds, combined with $70,756 in applicant match for a total project cost of $105,756.
Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership, paddling access and safety: The Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership (LCEP) is expanding opportunities for underserved communities to experience safe, nonmotorized boating to the Lower Columbia River and the Lower Willamette River. A key objective of this grant is to connect 340 to 408 youth and adults to the water to experience paddling safely, learn about the dynamics of moving water, the importance of wearing life jackets, and build skill and confidence to continue paddling. LCEP is also providing a workforce development opportunity for nonmotorized boating leadership summer positions for diverse youth between 18 and 24 years old. Also recognizing the cost of boating can be a barrier to participation, LCEP is providing opportunities at no cost to participants and has partnered with three different boat rental businesses for discounted nonmotorized boat rentals. The Board approved $23,280.10 in Waterway Access Grant funds, combined with $18,804.15 of applicant match for a total project cost of $42,084.25.
Clackamas County, Boones Ferry Boarding Docks: The Boones Ferry boating facility is located near the middle of the Newberg Pool above Willamette Falls in Clackamas County. New aluminum boarding docks will be installed to replace the 25-year-old wooden docks. The Board approved $50,625 in Boating Facility Grant funds, combined with $195,500 of applicant match for a total project cost of $246,125.
Adventures Without Limits, paddling access and site videos: Adventures Without Limits (AWL) mission is to provide opportunity and adventure to all people regardless of ability level, socioeconomic status, gender, ethnicity or age and has offered adaptive and inclusive paddle sport programs for underserved communities for more than 25 years. AWL plans to offer through this grant, 80 paddle sport programs serving 1,000 participant user days for people in underserved communities. The target is 60 percent at-risk youth and 40 percent people with disabilities, on single and multi-day paddle trips, as well as summer camps and after-school paddle programs. AWL will also create five multimedia destination guides, which include photos or videos with site descriptions so participants can make informed decisions about where to launch/retrieve a boat according to their ability. What makes AWL unique is its adaptive equipment serves unique needs, including physical accommodations, social support, alternative communication styles, trauma-informed experiential learning and instruction to align with the group’s sensory needs, ability level and experience. The Board approved $105,000 in Waterway Access Grant funds, combined with $118,680.00 in applicant match for a total project cost of $219,680.
Columbia Slough Watershed Council, equitable access: The Columbia Slough Watershed Council (CSWC) will expand its free canoe and kayak program, in partnership with BIPOC-led community organizations and expand Bilingual Paddle Team Program to connect more than 200 new community members to the outdoors. CSWC created free, culturally specific outdoor events that are bilingual, and include cultural foods from local businesses. Additionally, CSWC recruits and trains paddle leaders within the communities to lead the canoe and kayak events. This approach removes financial barriers, promotes safety and belonging, and builds a connection to the outdoors. The canoe and kayak trips are being planned on Columbia Slough, Smith and Bybee Lakes and Whitaker Pond waterbodies, which are ideal for novice paddlers due to their slow-moving water and provide a great opportunity for new paddlers to build skills and confidence before exploring the dynamic Willamette and Columbia Rivers. CSWC will provide all necessary equipment, boats, paddles, life jackets, whistles, and radios. The grant will also help support training staff to lead canoe and kayak trips from April through October, offering 2-3 weekend and 2-3 weekday events. The Board approved $31,931.25 in Waterway Access Grant funds, combined with $57,792 in applicant match for a total project cost of $89,723.25.
McCuddy’s, Marine Drive Pumpout and Dump Station Replacement: The Marine was awarded funding to replace the 16-year-old marine sewage pumpout and dump station equipment. The systems have exceeded their useful life and finding repair parts is proving difficult. The pumpout and dump station are heavily used and in need of a complete replacement. The Board approved $30,000 federal Clean Vessel Act funds and $10,000 Boating Facility Grant funds, combined with $5,300 in labor, equipment, and project management for a total project cost of $45,300.
Funding for boating facilities and education grants come from nonmotorized boaters through Waterway Access Permit revenue, and motorized boat title and registration revenue. Meeting the diverse access needs of both motorized and nonmotorized boaters equitably is a core mission of the Marine Board, along with boating safety and environmental stewardship. Public boating facility owners and other organizations are encouraged to apply for grant funding to improve access or enhance opportunities in local communities that help connect people with the water and discover the joy of boating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.