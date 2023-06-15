A data breach has put the identities of 3.5 million Oregonians who hold ID cards or drivers licenses at risk, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation ODOT.

Drivers License, ID Card Breach

ODOT recommends that individuals take precautionary measures to protect themselves from misuse of this information, such as accessing and monitoring personal credit reports.

The agency states in a release that it is among many organizations affected by a data breach inflicted by a global hack of the data transfer software MOVEit Transfer.

