Lincoln County Commissioner, Position 1 candidates:
Carter McEntee, 26
Occupation: Owner, Hook and Slice Restaurant (Salishan Golf Resort);
General Manager, Mo’s Seafood and Chowder (family business)
Education: Willamette University - Graduate; Masters in Business Administration (M.B.A.) BYU Hawaii - Undergraduate; Bachelor's of Science in Business Administration (B.S.)
Family: My beautiful wife and a cute dog
Why are you running for Lincoln County Commissioner, position 1? I am running for County Commissioner in order to serve the county that means so much to me. Specifically, I want to: cultivate a stronger community; clear pathways for innovative ideas; take more effective action for affordable housing; help to preserve and share the beauty of Lincoln County; and apply my specific skill set to the betterment of our county.
What experience/skills do you have that makes you the best candidate? My qualifications for this position come from my lived experience. I was raised in a very business-oriented family, started a business in the county just last year, and am currently the general manager at Mo’s Enterprises. I have a bachelor’s degree in business management and am graduating with an MBA focused on strategic management and leadership. I am aware of the problems we are facing as a county and have the energy, knowledge, and skills to help us overcome them in a positive way for our economy and population.
What is the county's biggest challenge and how will you overcome it? Our county has suffered from a lack of leadership that holds optimism for future generations. Lincoln County is one of the greatest places in the world. A place where we all want to feel safe and secure. Lincoln County deserves stewardship that believes and is willing to work for nothing less. We are not without our Challenges, we are currently struggling to deal with an epidemic of drug overdose. We need to give our law enforcement and DA the support and tools they need to combat this significant challenge.
Casey Miller, 51
Occupation: Public Information Officer (Lincoln County Board of Commissioners & Emergency Management)
Education: 1988 Diploma Yuba City High, 1991 AA Yuba College, 1992-1996 University California Davis - Psychology/English, CrossFit CF-L1 Certified Trainer (2017-2020), NICA Level 1 Mountain Biking Coach (2021)
Family: Cherity Bloom-Miller (Clinical Services Director, Siletz Community Health Clinic), Reed Miller (Newport Middle School, 6th Grade)
Why are you running for Lincoln County Commissioner, position 1?
It has been my privilege to serve you as your county’s Public Information Officer for 14 years. Each day I work with elected officials, attorneys, department managers and staff to serve our community. As a result of this experience I see what is working and what needs improvement in county government.
I believe that local democracy is best achieved by informed constituents advising elected officials of their needs. I will increase transparency and improve communication to achieve that end.
Lincoln County is a diverse community. It is a place of beauty with many resources. Our home provides for us. We are compelled to protect, respect and sustain our county’s ability to give to the generations that follow.
Government needs to be fiscally responsible. It must balance environmental stewardship, economic growth, public health, safety, transportation, and infrastructure maintenance. It is both a challenge and opportunity to succeed at serving our varied interests.
As County Commissioner I will demonstrate a fair, balanced, results driven approach to realizing the needs of our community.
What experience/skills do you have that makes you the best candidate?
I have been referred to as “work ready”. I am knowledgeable and experienced with government bureaucracy and the structural systems that compose local and state governments.
As a communicator I also understand that we are often unfamiliar with language and systems used by these organizations. Our working families are stressed and busy. We all have increasingly less time in our day to try and make sense of how we can have a voice on the issues that affect our lives.
Knowledge may be power, but we also need practical steps to make meaningful change in our community. I have the desire and determination to engage with you. I will communicate in a way that cuts through the chase. Let’s sit together at the kitchen table. Let’s talk and figure out what needs to be done and get on with our day.
What is the county's biggest challenge and how will you overcome it?
The biggest challenge is that there are MANY challenges that are combining to create layers of stress and confusion. How do we make sense of it all? Housing, addiction, homelessness, wealth inequality, environment issues, mental and physical health challenges.
In one way or another, we are all affected by the problems that face our community. What affects our neighbors, our families, and our extended families’ effects everyone.
I believe one of the biggest opportunities for solving our community problems is openness. Resist the temptation to look left or right and look forward!
Political division and bipartisan thinking are not serving Lincoln County. I see it all too often. People shut down and shut out those who are not on their side of politics.
Now is the time. We need to listen to each other. We need to work together. Dig deep Lincoln County. I too am stressed, and I too find myself frustrated and impatient. But I ask that you find within yourself the strength, courage, patience, and respect to listen to your neighbors.
I will listen to you. I ask that you do the same. And may we all feel good about the direction we are headed. We are stronger together.
Greg Holland, 61
Occupation: Retired. Family Law Attorney. Did much divorce mediation where the two parties sat down and worked out a settlement. Better for families. Now I am the unpaid Mayor of Waldport.
Education: J.D. in Law from University of West Los Angeles, M.S. in Political Science from Pittsburg State University, and B.S. in Political Science from Missouri State University.
Family: Divorced.
Why are you running for Lincoln County Commissioner, position 1? We need change. The County needs to seek more grant funding again. We are limiting ourselves now and it's hurting us.
We need to form partnerships with nonprofits, business groups, and other community groups to work on solving problems because the government doesn't hold all the answers and we need citizen involvement.
We need to further develop our many economies. Careful use of the Blue Economy (the sea) is evolving in new directions, the Cultural Economy, helping our local, small businesses and further other economies.
I just finished a month of training to be a CASA volunteer. If you have the time, please look into doing it. (Call 541-265-3116) We need to focus on our youth in peril as we need a more robust foster care recruitment system, housing, and training for the foster youth turned out of the system at 18 or 21.
We have the double problem of affordable housing and homelessness. Hopefully, we can identify potential tracts of land as we have in Waldport, and then work to remove obstacles to building the housing.
As to homelessness, I want smaller unit housing set up where those who want to transition out of homelessness could receive services, training, and counseling.
Finally, we just need more action from the County Commission. I'll represent the whole county. I'll check-in and meet with you in all parts of the County.
What experience/skills do you have that make you the best candidate?
Being Mayor of Waldport for two years and Waldport City Councilor for twelve years. All of it as an unpaid volunteer.
I've been able to develop strong relationships with all the other Mayors in the County, as we meet regularly to share our problems and successes. I know much about the cities in the County and can work with your Mayor, as I already have that relationship.
I also have a good friendship and working relationship with State Rep. David Gomberg and are building relationships with our new Congressional candidates, which will be important as our County and Cities are facing massive infrastructure needs in the future.
I've had to make some tough decisions and frankly, had things that kept me up many nights as Mayor. The responsibility of being a Mayor or a Commissioner isn't something I take lightly.
We've had to keep a tight budget in Waldport, so I'm used to trying to get the most out of every taxpayer dollar. I believe in openness and transparency. I like to solve constituent problems, and want to be approachable in the grocery store or post office.
I don't believe in talking things to death, love to work out compromises, believe that we all should look out for each other, and I love Lincoln County.
What is the county's biggest challenge and how will you overcome it?
Addressing problems in a more timely manner. I want to change that as soon as possible.
I handled the short-term rental problem a little differently in Waldport. I called in all the stakeholders which were property management companies, citizens, and other interested persons.
We tackled everything on short-term rentals. This included noise, trash, parking, and business licensing. Waldport now has ordinances that everyone can live with. Ordinances with real enforcement. Such as violating the noise ordinance more than three times and you lose your license.
The party houses have ended in the City of Waldport. Trash and parking are no longer a problem. People who live outside the city limits wish that the County had our ordinances.
That's how I'd like to see the County operate on any other future issue rather than let any problem go to a ballot proposition.
Why? Because hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars could be spent on attorney's fees by forcing the County to defend a ballot proposition. Money
better spent on housing, homelessness, and economic development.
No more ballot propositions. Let's work out our problems and save the taxpayers some money. It only makes sense.
Mitch Parsons, 38
Occupation: serial volunteer, background in supply chain and corporate retail management
Education: some college
Family: Wife-Shannon, Sons-Blake and Zayden, Daughter-Avree
Why are you running for Lincoln County Commissioner, position 1?
I’m running for county commissioner to give a voice to the parts of our county that have been overlooked, left behind, and unheard. All parts of our county deserve representation. I’d like to get rid of the perception of our county government being a “good ol boys club” and making “back room deals”. We need to elect people who want to serve the citizens of Lincoln county and not their ego. I want us all to thrive and not just barely survive. I want our children to see Lincoln county as a viable and vibrant place to stay or return to, to raise their families.
What experience/skills do you have that makes you the best candidate?
I am currently an elected official. I’m on Lincoln City’s city council, budget committee, and urban renewal agency. This Experience has given me the insight and understanding of the intricacies of how government works. I have been on several intergovernmental committees where I have built relationships with other elected officials across all levels of government. These relationships will help get our voices heard at higher levels of government. My previous work experience gave me skills in labor management, labor and expense controls, forecasting, strategic planning, accounting, budgeting, and report analysis.
Integrity and transparency are needed more in government today. I provide both. I have always been open and willing to explain anything asked of me while in office. I will continue to do so because, we the voters deserve it.
What is the county's biggest challenge and how will you overcome it?
Housing! Housing is our biggest challenge. To be completely honest, I can’t fix this issue alone.
Nor can any other candidate. This issue is not going to be solved in lincoln county alone. This is going to take a lot of work with a lot of other government and private entities. There are some small things we can look at that might help the problem including review and change zoning, change minimum lot sizes, change densities, allow RVs and “temporary” structure on private property. The state has a lot of say in land use issues so a working relationship with them is helpful. Affordable housing takes subsidies to make happen. The most expensive part of development seems to be land. In Lincoln City, it took us turning over some city owned property to make our new affordable housing project happen. Most affordable housing is a public-private partnership, so relationships are key.
I care about this issue deeply. I give my time as a board member of the Housing Authority of Lincoln County (HALC). HALC provides housing assistance and classroom training to low income people. The housing authority also owns and manages several affordable housing developments in Lincoln County.
Walter Chuck
Occupation: Water Plant operator, Hiland Water Corporation
Education: Cupertino HS Grad, Mission College no degree
Family: Married, Wife Rebecca, 2 Children Rhiannon and Brendan
Why are you running for Lincoln County Commissioner, position 1?
I have lived in Lincoln County for close to 20 years and have been active in my community since my arrival. My wife and raised our 2 children in Lincoln County from the ages of 3 & 5 which has given me a close hand look at some of the needs that are necessary to families. I have served my community well as a volunteer and Port Commissioner and feel that I will do the same as County Commissioner. The experience, knowledge, access, and relationships that I have cultivated during that time will aid me in making good decisions for Lincoln County. A County Commissioner represents all residents and parts of Lincoln County. These different areas and residents of the County have some of the same needs but also ones unique to their area. I will commit to traveling to all parts of the county in order to better engage with the community members and learn how to better serve these areas. I believe that I have the experience and background necessary to quickly get up speed and to work serving the people of Lincoln County.
What experience/skills do you have that makes you the best candidate?
I have over 10 years of experience as an elected official. During that time I have worked on budgets, policy, served on numerous boards and represented the Port District on many issue such as; keeping USCG Helicopter in Newport, ocean policy issues, renewable energy, transportation and economic development. I have been actively involved for over 15 years in fisheries issues as a sportfishermen working with ODFW, NOAA, NMFS and advising Lincoln County as a member of Fishermen Involved in Natural Energy.
During my time in all of these positions I have worked closely with and built up relations with City and County officials from up and down the coast, State Senators and Representatives, State and Federal Agencies and our US Representatives and Senators and their Staff.
I have also been an active volunteer in my community working with schools, Food Bank and my kids activities.
What is the county's biggest challenge and how will you overcome it?
The biggest challenge I see facing Lincoln County is maintaining and improving the services that address the everyday needs of Lincoln County residents which are Public Safety, Public Health, Roads. In these times of increased costs, inflation, natural disasters, emergencies, shortages of housing and employees, fluctuating revenues and funding opportunities it is even more important that a County Commissioner keeps their focus on this challenge.
One County Commissioner alone cannot singlehandedly overcome this challenge, but what it does take is the ability to focus on the task or tasks that will lead to this challenge being met. I will try to bring solutions to the table whenever possible and work with my fellow commissioners, county elected officials and departments to address the needs of the County. These solutions will not be able to be solved by one Commissioner or the County, it will require working with other government entities, state and federal agencies and the private sector. It will be my responsibility to work for realistic and attainable goals and solutions to address Lincoln Counties challenges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.