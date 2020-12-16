Toward the end of a nearly five hour City Council meeting Dec. 14, Lincoln City Mayor Dick Anderson announced that effective immediately, he has resigned from his position.
“As you know, I’ve been elected to State Senate,” Anderson told the council. “I need to clear my calendar to take on that responsibility. So my intention tonight is to resign as mayor with two years remaining on this term.”
Anderson said with the resignation, it allows the council more time to evaluate both options of replacing him: by appointment or through a special election. Anderson thought the announcement would loosen the time frame for someone to file for election if one took place in March of 2021. However, council found out after the meeting that it is too late for candidates to file for a March election, meaning a May election would be the only option.
Anderson strongly advised the council to choose an election process similar to the special election for the vacant city council position that was filled last month. Anderson said it feels ‘less genuine’ to appoint someone to the position.
Before signing off, Anderson said he’s appreciated his 12 years in local government and thanked the council before turning meeting over to Council President Judy Casper. Until a new mayor is elected/appointed, the council president will fill the role.
Prior to the conclusion of the meeting, council discussed which route they would like to take in filling the vacant position. Councilors Mitch Parsons and Riley Hoagland were heavily in favor of holding a special election. Councilors Rick Mark, Diane Hinton and Casper were undecided.
Several councilors, including Hinton, raised concerns of COVID-19 potentially deterring candidates from filing for an election if the council voted for a special election.
“I don’t think we should use COVID as a reason,” Parsons replied. “We just had four people win an election during COVID.”
Hoagland also backed Parsons’ statements.
“I think anyone who’s considered being a mayor has been following this situation with Dick and the Senate race and those that want to are already waiting for this discussion to happen,” Hoagland said. “I don’t think COVID is going to stop anybody from running for mayor, just like it didn’t stop five people from running for city council.”
Mark proposed holding a separate special meeting for the council to solidify a decision and inform the public of their planned discussion. Hoagland felt that wouldn’t be necessary and made a motion to elect the next mayor via special election. However, the motion failed with a 3-2 vote.
“I don’t understand,” Hoagland said after the vote. “I understand it’s late, but we’re talking about the mayor. We all know other people that want to run for mayor or be considered for mayor and the easiest, judicious, democratic way is for an election and I don’t see any other way around it.”
Councilor Mark said he agreed with both Parsons’ and Hoagland’s reasoning, but wanted to give themselves and the public more time to digest the news.
“I might very well vote for an election,” Mark said. “I would just like to do that at a future meeting.”
Mark made motion to have a special meeting Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. That motion passed 3-2. However, Hoagland hinted at the idea of him and Parsons not attending the special meeting, leaving the council without a quorum to finalize a decision.
“Why would you do that?” City Attorney Richard Appicello asked. “Adding this to the agenda at 10 o’clock at night wasn’t the right thing to do. It needed to be on the agenda. So I suggest you notice a public meeting and attend and make the decision at a public meeting.”
The meeting is officially scheduled for next Monday and can be viewed on the city's website.
