Memorial Day Travelers in Oregon to Pay Highest Pump Prices in Two Years

Pump prices are stabilizing following the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack, but prices are likely to fluctuate leading up the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Travelers in Oregon will find gas prices at their highest for the holiday since 2019 while the national gas price average will be the highest since 2014. For the week, the national average for regular ticks down half a cent to $3.04 a gallon. The Oregon average adds two cents to $3.41.
AAA expects 37 million Americans including 485,000 Oregonians to travel for the holiday weekend, an increase of 60% compared to last year when much of the nation was under stay-at-home orders due to COVID-19. Nearly 93% of Memorial Day travelers will drive to their destinations. Find details in the AAA Memorial Day travel news release.
“We’re seeing a huge pent-up demand for travel, and the significant increase in Memorial Day travel is a strong indication that travel will continue to rebound all summer long,” says Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho.
While the Colonial Pipeline is back in operation and deliveries are in progress, some stations in the southeast continue to experience supply strain. This is likely to extend into the holiday weekend, but drivers will be able to fill up. The West Coast saw minimal impacts from the closure of the Colonial Pipeline.
“Holiday road trippers in all areas may come across some gas stations with low fuel supply in popular travel destinations, such as beaches, mountains or national parks. However, markets are not expected to be without fuel, like we saw in the wake of the pipeline shutdown,” adds Dodds.
AAA offers these road trip tips for Memorial Day travelers:
- Make a good BET before hitting the road: get your battery, engine and tires checked.
- Consider refueling when your gas tank level hits ¼ of a tank.
- Fill up before arriving at your vacation destination. Gas prices are likely to be cheaper outside of popular travel destinations.
- Use your AAA app (AAA.com/mobile) to find the closest gas station on your route. You can always call ahead to confirm their pumps are flowing.
- Bring an emergency roadside kit. Include a mobile phone and car charger, first-aid kit, blankets, drinking water, a flashlight with extra batteries, a basic toolkit, warning flares and jumper cables. Also pack extra snacks or meals, water, and pet food as well as face coverings and cleaning supplies, including disinfecting wipes.
Demand for gasoline increased from 8.80 to 9.22 million b/d, for the week ending May 14 according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). This is up from a year ago when demand was at 6.79 million b/d when states enacted lockdowns and travel restrictions and Americans were quarantining due to COVID-19.
Visit AAA.com/covidmap for an interactive map with the latest travel restrictions and policies for North America. Find AAA’s latest COVID-19 information for travelers here.
Quick stats
Oregon is one of 24 states and the District of Columbia with higher prices now than a week ago. All states and D.C. are showing small changes of four cents or less this week. Hawaii (+4 cents) has the largest weekly increase in the country. Indiana (- 3 cents) has the largest weekly decline.
California ($4.17) and Hawaii ($3.91) continue to have the most expensive gas prices in the country. California is the only state with an average above $4 a gallon, and 17 states and the District of Columbia are above $3, same as a week ago.
The cheapest gas in the nation can be found in Mississippi ($2.72) and Louisiana ($2.72). For the 20th week in a row, no state has an average below $2 a gallon.
All 50 states and the District of Columbia have higher prices now than a month ago. The national average is 15 cents more and the Oregon average is 16 cents more than a month ago. This is the 14th-largest month-over-month increase in the nation. North Carolina (+28 cents) has the largest monthly increase in the country. South Dakota (+6 cents) has the smallest monthly increase.
All 50 states and the District of Columbia have higher prices now than a year ago, and 34 states and the District of Columbia have a current average that’s a dollar or more higher than a year ago. The national average is $1.08 more and the Oregon average is 98 cents more than a year ago. This is the 12th-smallest yearly increase in the nation. California (+$1.30) has the biggest yearly increase. Hawaii (+73 cents) has the smallest year-over-year increase. Compared to a year ago, gas prices are very expensive as last spring was prime quarantine time across the country.
West Coast
The West Coast region continues to have the most expensive pump prices in the nation with every state in the region except Arizona in the top 10.
California is the most expensive state for the 19th week in a row and is the only state in the nation with an average above $4 per gallon. Hawaii, Nevada, Washington, and Oregon round out the top five. Alaska is seventh. Arizona is 12th. Oregon is fifth for the 12th week in a row.
All seven states in the West Coast region are among the 17 states in the country, along with D.C., that have averages above $3 a gallon.
States in the West Coast region are seeing small changes in pump prices this week. Hawaii (+4 cents) has the largest weekly increase in the region and the country. Arizona (-1 cent) is the only state in the region with a week-over-week decrease.
One reason pump prices have been consistently climbing in most of the West Coast region is that the refinery utilization rate has held steady between about 82% and 83% since early April, while demand has climbed.
According to EIA’s latest weekly report, total gas stocks in the region decreased from 30.40 million bbl to 29.37 million bbl last week. This will put some upward pressure on pump prices in the region this week.
